Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/14 8/31 0.42 0.43 2.38% 9.76% 12 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/7 8/22 0.15 0.16 6.67% 3.37% 13 The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/8 8/25 1.18 1.2 1.69% 3.12% 46 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 8/14 9/15 1.15 1.35 17.39% 1.07% 41 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/4 8/14 1.025 1.035 0.98% 8.78% 11 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 8/10 9/1 0.1375 0.14 1.82% 4.20% 24 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/7 8/24 0.22 0.23 4.55% 2.99% 6 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) 8/14 8/31 0.33 0.35 6.06% 1.47% 8 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/16 8/28 0.2 0.225 12.50% 0.52% 11 The Hershey Company (HSY) 8/17 9/15 1.036 1.192 15.06% 2.02% 14 Kellogg Company (K) 8/31 9/15 0.59 0.6 1.69% 3.55% 20 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/16 10/31 0.435 0.455 4.60% 0.92% 16 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 8/31 10/2 0.54 0.62 14.81% 0.62% 16 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/3 8/14 0.8425 0.854 1.36% 6.32% 10 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 9/29 10/13 0.495 0.535 8.08% 1.41% 21 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 8/4 8/28 0.14 0.17 21.43% 1.07% 6 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/10 8/18 0.5 0.52 4.00% 2.68% 12 STERIS plc (STE) 9/5 9/22 0.47 0.52 10.64% 0.90% 19 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/1 9/19 0.8 0.81 1.25% 3.27% 56 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/4 8/18 0.42 0.44 4.76% 3.57% 32 Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTCPK:WDFN) 8/10 8/25 0.28 0.29 3.57% 5.16% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8/16 0.22 18.76 4.69% 13 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 8/31 0.79 102.46 3.08% 11 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/16 0.72 270.97 1.06% 15 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 8/17 0.254 78.42 1.30% 5 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/17 0.67 60.66 4.42% 25 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 8/17 0.225 97.23 0.93% 31 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 8/14 0.6011 31.33 7.67% 7 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 8/17 0.38 44.8 3.39% 9 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/7 0.32 93.66 1.37% 12 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 8/14 0.2 12.35 6.48% 13 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/11 0.25 21.01 4.76% 18 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 8/31 0.4875 61.02 3.20% 17 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 8/18 0.125 14.51 3.45% 7 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 8/23 0.32 29.57 4.33% 8 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 8/14 0.23 20.71 4.44% 10 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 8/18 0.42 205.54 0.82% 20 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 9/1 0.28 102.08 1.10% 7 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.775 35.45 8.74% 10 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/14 0.854 54.02 6.32% 10 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 8/21 1.35 236.66 2.28% 7 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 8/11 0.31 21.87 5.67% 13 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 8/18 0.15 43.66 1.37% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 8/18 1.35 345.21 1.56% 19 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 8/14 0.775 51.36 6.04% 6 California Water Service Group (CWT) 8/18 0.26 52.05 2.00% 56 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/14 0.25 127.55 0.78% 9 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/14 1.035 47.15 8.78% 11 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 8/14 0.22 28.66 3.07% 6 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/25 0.86 203.3 1.69% 14 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 8/17 0.47 28.79 6.53% 13 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 8/16 0.145 15.67 3.70% 12 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 8/21 0.23 46.22 1.99% 28 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 8/14 1.0475 65.73 6.37% 22 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 8/21 0.39 28.09 5.55% 8 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 8/31 0.2375 15 6.33% 5 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 9/1 0.41 64.74 2.53% 17 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/18 0.44 49.27 3.57% 32 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 4 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 9/1 0.7075 146.94 1.93% 16 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/22 0.16 19 3.37% 13 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/24 0.23 30.77 2.99% 6 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 8/15 0.23 42.27 6.53% 13 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9/14 0.52 62.56 3.32% 11 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 8/29 0.28 58.82 1.90% 9 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 8/15 0.2 23.97 3.34% 9 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 8/30 0.0242 5.11 1.89% 7 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 8/7 0.22 1.9% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 8/1 0.22 0.5% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.57 3.7% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 8/3 0.205 1.1% Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/2 0.235 1.2% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/3 1.65 1.1% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.225 0.8% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 8/7 0.46 3.3% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 8/1 0.45 6.5% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 8/1 0.29 3.7% Owens Corning (OC) 8/4 0.52 1.5% Pentair plc (PNR) 8/4 0.22 1.3% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.1975 3.9% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8/3 0.36 6.2% Universal Corporation (UVV) 8/7 0.8 6.5% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 8/1 0.6525 7.7% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 8/2 0.19 0.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.