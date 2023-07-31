Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 30
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/14
|
8/31
|
0.42
|
0.43
|
2.38%
|
9.76%
|
12
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
8/7
|
8/22
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
3.37%
|
13
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/8
|
8/25
|
1.18
|
1.2
|
1.69%
|
3.12%
|
46
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
8/14
|
9/15
|
1.15
|
1.35
|
17.39%
|
1.07%
|
41
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/4
|
8/14
|
1.025
|
1.035
|
0.98%
|
8.78%
|
11
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
8/10
|
9/1
|
0.1375
|
0.14
|
1.82%
|
4.20%
|
24
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/7
|
8/24
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
2.99%
|
6
|
FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/14
|
8/31
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
6.06%
|
1.47%
|
8
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/16
|
8/28
|
0.2
|
0.225
|
12.50%
|
0.52%
|
11
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
8/17
|
9/15
|
1.036
|
1.192
|
15.06%
|
2.02%
|
14
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.59
|
0.6
|
1.69%
|
3.55%
|
20
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/16
|
10/31
|
0.435
|
0.455
|
4.60%
|
0.92%
|
16
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
8/31
|
10/2
|
0.54
|
0.62
|
14.81%
|
0.62%
|
16
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/3
|
8/14
|
0.8425
|
0.854
|
1.36%
|
6.32%
|
10
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
9/29
|
10/13
|
0.495
|
0.535
|
8.08%
|
1.41%
|
21
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
8/4
|
8/28
|
0.14
|
0.17
|
21.43%
|
1.07%
|
6
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/10
|
8/18
|
0.5
|
0.52
|
4.00%
|
2.68%
|
12
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/5
|
9/22
|
0.47
|
0.52
|
10.64%
|
0.90%
|
19
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/1
|
9/19
|
0.8
|
0.81
|
1.25%
|
3.27%
|
56
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/4
|
8/18
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
4.76%
|
3.57%
|
32
|
Woodlands Financial Services Company
|
8/10
|
8/25
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
5.16%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
8/16
|
0.22
|
18.76
|
4.69%
|
13
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/31
|
0.79
|
102.46
|
3.08%
|
11
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/16
|
0.72
|
270.97
|
1.06%
|
15
Tuesday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
8/17
|
0.254
|
78.42
|
1.30%
|
5
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/17
|
0.67
|
60.66
|
4.42%
|
25
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
8/17
|
0.225
|
97.23
|
0.93%
|
31
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
8/14
|
0.6011
|
31.33
|
7.67%
|
7
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
44.8
|
3.39%
|
9
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
9/7
|
0.32
|
93.66
|
1.37%
|
12
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/14
|
0.2
|
12.35
|
6.48%
|
13
Wednesday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
21.01
|
4.76%
|
18
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/31
|
0.4875
|
61.02
|
3.20%
|
17
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
8/18
|
0.125
|
14.51
|
3.45%
|
7
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
8/23
|
0.32
|
29.57
|
4.33%
|
8
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
8/14
|
0.23
|
20.71
|
4.44%
|
10
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/18
|
0.42
|
205.54
|
0.82%
|
20
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
9/1
|
0.28
|
102.08
|
1.10%
|
7
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/14
|
0.775
|
35.45
|
8.74%
|
10
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/14
|
0.854
|
54.02
|
6.32%
|
10
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
8/21
|
1.35
|
236.66
|
2.28%
|
7
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
8/11
|
0.31
|
21.87
|
5.67%
|
13
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/18
|
0.15
|
43.66
|
1.37%
|
9
Thursday Aug 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/18
|
1.35
|
345.21
|
1.56%
|
19
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
8/14
|
0.775
|
51.36
|
6.04%
|
6
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
8/18
|
0.26
|
52.05
|
2.00%
|
56
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/14
|
0.25
|
127.55
|
0.78%
|
9
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/14
|
1.035
|
47.15
|
8.78%
|
11
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
8/14
|
0.22
|
28.66
|
3.07%
|
6
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/25
|
0.86
|
203.3
|
1.69%
|
14
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/17
|
0.47
|
28.79
|
6.53%
|
13
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
8/16
|
0.145
|
15.67
|
3.70%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
8/21
|
0.23
|
46.22
|
1.99%
|
28
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
8/14
|
1.0475
|
65.73
|
6.37%
|
22
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
8/21
|
0.39
|
28.09
|
5.55%
|
8
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
8/31
|
0.2375
|
15
|
6.33%
|
5
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
9/1
|
0.41
|
64.74
|
2.53%
|
17
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/18
|
0.44
|
49.27
|
3.57%
|
32
Friday Aug 4 (Ex-Div 8/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
9/1
|
0.7075
|
146.94
|
1.93%
|
16
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
8/22
|
0.16
|
19
|
3.37%
|
13
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/24
|
0.23
|
30.77
|
2.99%
|
6
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.23
|
42.27
|
6.53%
|
13
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
9/14
|
0.52
|
62.56
|
3.32%
|
11
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
8/29
|
0.28
|
58.82
|
1.90%
|
9
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
23.97
|
3.34%
|
9
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
8/30
|
0.0242
|
5.11
|
1.89%
|
7
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
8/7
|
0.22
|
1.9%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
8/1
|
0.22
|
0.5%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.57
|
3.7%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
8/3
|
0.205
|
1.1%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
8/2
|
0.235
|
1.2%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
8/3
|
1.65
|
1.1%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
8/1
|
0.225
|
0.8%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
8/7
|
0.46
|
3.3%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
8/1
|
0.45
|
6.5%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
8/1
|
0.29
|
3.7%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
8/4
|
0.52
|
1.5%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/4
|
0.22
|
1.3%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.1975
|
3.9%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/3
|
0.36
|
6.2%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
8/7
|
0.8
|
6.5%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
8/1
|
0.6525
|
7.7%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
8/2
|
0.19
|
0.2%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, SWK, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
