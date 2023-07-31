Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 12:26 AM ETEvans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.97K Followers

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EVBN) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mychajluk - Investor Relations, Kei Advisors LLC

David Nasca - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Connerton - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Cucharale - Hovde Group

Alexander Twerdahl - Piper Sandler & Co.

Christopher O'Connell, Jr. - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Evans Bancorp's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Craig Mychajluk, Investor Relations, Evans Bancorp. Thank you. Ms. Mychajluk, you may now begin.

Craig Mychajluk

Good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate you taking the time today to join us as well as your interest in Evans Bancorp Inc. On the call, I have with me here David Nasca, our President and CEO, and John Connerton, our Chief Financial Officer. David and John are going to review the results for the second quarter of 2023 and provide an update on the company's strategic progress and outlook. After that, we'll open up the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released today after markets closed. If not, you can access them on our website at www.evansbank.com. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ from what is stated on today's call.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.