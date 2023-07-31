Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ecopetrol: Likely To Benefit From Strengthening Oil Prices And Colombian Peso

Jul. 31, 2023 1:52 AM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC)1 Comment
Summary

  • Ecopetrol stock is a buy based on discounted cash flow analysis, benefiting from oil price increases and a strengthening Colombian Peso.
  • There is a growing supply-demand mismatch in the oil market, indicating potential for high future oil prices.
  • Ecopetrol's financials show favorable dynamics in revenue and operating income, with a net income decline due to increased cost of sales.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is a buy based on a discounted cash flow analysis with assumptions such as sustaining its current financial results, a discount rate of 8 %, and a terminal multiple of 10.

Heretica Investments profile picture
Heretica Investments
40 Followers
Sharing a keen interest in:- Sector rotation- Options, bonds and stocks- Value (DCF, equity)- Long term trends- Algorithmic trading and MLtrading- Merger arbitrage

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

o
occasio11
Today, 4:34 AM
Comments (88)
EC is a solid oil play. Another columbian oil producer with symbol GTE (Gran Tierra Energy) is one of the most significantly undervalued stocks in the market today. The risk/reward on GTE is skewed to somewhere around $100 to $1 given that the risk is nearly 0 at the current stock price, but the reward is literally billions of dollars in market cap once oil prices return to over $100 and the market realizes the significant value of these columbian oil producers.
