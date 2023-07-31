cemagraphics

Last week's article title was "Prepping for a Pullback," and to be honest, at Thursday's open I was starting to doubt if we would get one. Then, from 4607, the S&P 500 (SPY) collapsed and unwound all the week's gains to a new low of 4528. Yet, this was not the pullback I expected or prepared for, and Friday's recovery means bulls remain in control. Was the drop just a warning shot ahead of a deeper pullback, or will the rally continue with only shallow dips?

To answer this, a variety of tried and tested technical analysis techniques will be applied to the S&P 500 in multiple timeframes. The aim is to provide an actionable guide with directional bias, important levels, and expectations for price action. The evidence will then be compiled and used to make a call for the week(s) ahead.

S&P 500 Monthly

Monday's session will be the last of July and the close looks certain to be a bullish one. This means the August bar should follow through and at least make higher highs at some point.

The monthly Demark exhaustion signal will move on to bar 8 of a possible 9 in August. As we can expect a reaction on either bar 8 or 9 (or even the month after bar 9) when higher highs are made, there is the potential for a large correction to develop. However, the timing window is wide - real exhaustion may not be evident until October. We have to therefore monitor the monthly chart for signs of a reversal. This usually begins with higher highs followed by a move below the monthly open.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

This week's peak of 4607 came just above the highlighted monthly resistance of 4593-4595. 4637 is the next level above, then the all-time high of 4818.

4385 is potential support at the July low, with 4325 a level of interest below. 4195-200 is then the next major support area.

As mentioned already, an upside Demark exhaustion count will be on bar 8 (of 9) in August.

S&P 500 Weekly

This week's candle was bullish and comparable to the week before - higher highs, higher lows and a higher close were all a positive. The close was also above the weekly channel high, although I would not consider this a breakout.

In a similar way to the monthly chart, this week's bar provides a bullish bias for at least a higher high. Whether this comes directly with a rally early next week or following a dip is not yet clear.

The weekly exhaustion has clearly not had an influence yet, but there is still a window for a proper reaction. I'd say next week is the last good chance for it to work.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

The weekly gap from 4637-62 is the next resistance and could fill later in August.

4528 is near-term support, then the break-out area of 4448-58, followed by 4385-89.

As mentioned earlier, an upside (Demark) exhaustion count has completed on bar 9 (of 9).

S&P 500 Daily

Upside momentum has clearly slowed at the top of the channels and Thursday's bar 'engulfed' the previous three sessions. This is often a solid reversal pattern, and is at the very least a warning to complacent bulls. A pullback still looks probable.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

Resistance is 4607, then the aforementioned monthly/weekly references just above at 4637.

Potential support is at 4527-28, then 4448-58. The 20dma is also important and will be in play next week should the market dip. It will be at 4510 on Monday and rising around 9 points per session. The first test should hold, but I think it is due for a break should it be tested again as price has stayed above for over two months now.

Events Next Week

Longer-term yields strengthened this week, as did the US dollar. Even though markets think the peak is in for the Fed Funds Rate, a robust economy could mean it stays elevated for a sustained period. Very strong data is therefore a double-edged sword, and the sweet spot for markets is cooling inflation and jobs data while other economic data stays healthy. In theory, this would allow the Fed to cut slowly next year without triggering a recession first.

Next week's NFP is therefore better off on the soft side. Estimates for the headline figure are actually the lowest for two years.

Apart from NFP on Friday, the data calendar is light. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) report earnings on Thursday after the bell so Friday will be a complicated session.

Probable Moves Next Week(s)

While the S&P500 dipped this week, the move was too brief and too shallow to be considered a proper correction, at least in the degree I expect. The slow nature of the recent rally coupled with the fast decline on Thursday reflects a shift in character and could be a symptom of the weekly buying exhaustion which is yet to properly kick in. I'm therefore sticking to the call for a larger pullback and will wait to buy nearer 4450. Breaking the 20dma will be key to this move.

Again, I do not think the top is in at 4607. There is a bullish bias for at least a further high, and even if price were to reverse strongly from that high, any decline would need to break supports at 4450, 4385 and 4325 to start shifting the chart bearish. The weekly gap from 4637-62 is a viable target in August, and a healthy consolidation in the coming weeks and months could eventually propel the S&P500 to new all-time highs.