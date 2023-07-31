Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: A Warning Shot - Week Starting 31st July (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 31, 2023 2:40 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)3 Comments
Summary

  • The S&P 500 just made its largest dip since late June.
  • However, this wasn't the pullback I expected. It was likely just a warning shot ahead of a deeper correction.
  • An overall bullish bias remains, and a large dip should be a buying opportunity.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

Last week's article title was "Prepping for a Pullback," and to be honest, at Thursday's open I was starting to doubt if we would get one. Then, from 4607, the S&P 500 (SPY) collapsed and

Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

GrahamBrecker profile picture
GrahamBrecker
Today, 4:13 AM
@rollwave2023

Check it out, buddy.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 2:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Thank you for your work.
This slithering market is all over the place.
It’s nice to read a middle of the road piece that seems to suggest that prudent careful behavior is the right approach to this market.

I don’t have a portfolio I want to ignore, except NOC and HII.
Two I find annoying, but ignore able.
I’ll buy some fixed next week.
But the truth is, I like the hunt.
I enjoy pestering my portfolio for more gains.
I like reading what others think on SA. I enjoy learning.

8-)
Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
Today, 4:13 AM
AnalystPremium
@Rhoda711 GL with the hunt. There are plenty opportunities and I think selective buying is the right approach.
