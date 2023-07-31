Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 1-Minute Market Report July 29, 2023

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.25K Followers

Summary

  • After a brief pullback in the first week, July is now back in positive territory.
  • After taking a rest, the S&P Top 7 came roaring back.
  • The most recent inflation and GDP reports were better than expected.

Creative glowing forex index chart with grid on blurry toned city wallpaper. Market, finance and online trading concept. Double exposure.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

In this week's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, equity groups, and ETFs that led the market higher, and which market segments bucked the trend by moving lower.

By

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.25K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bobbyasem
Today, 3:16 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
Insightful!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.