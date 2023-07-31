Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abbott: This Dividend King Is Ready For Takeoff

Jul. 31, 2023 2:58 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Healthcare investing provides opportunities with wide moats and long-term potential in companies like Abbott Laboratories.
  • ABT's four major segments, including Medical Devices and Diagnostic Products, address key health issues and show impressive organic sales growth.
  • With a positive earnings outlook and attractive valuation, ABT offers the potential for long-term outperforming returns in the healthcare industry.
Sparschwein mit Stethoskop und Herz isoliert auf hellblauem Hintergrund mit Kopierraum. Finanzkontrolle im Gesundheitswesen oder Sparen für das Konzept der Krankenversicherungskosten.

Nudphon Phuengsuwan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I love to invest in companies that make life better/are critical parts of our modern economies. Not only are companies more likely to survive, but they also tend to come with wide moats, which is somewhat

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
25.54K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 3:51 AM
Comments (7.05K)
ABT is a great company, and I have a small amount with great gains from years ago. I want to add, but can't agree on valuation being reasonable. No margin of safety at present. Wait and you will be rewarded. My sweet spot is $95 and below, and I suspect in the coming recessionary selloff we'll get $80 at some point, which is when I'll really back up the truck.
WISRJS profile picture
WISRJS
Today, 3:24 AM
Premium
Comments (266)
Thanks Leo for the excellent article and I kept ABBV and am keeping both as a long hold
