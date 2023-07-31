Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Q2 Earnings: Unjustifiably Discounted

Jul. 31, 2023 3:15 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • American Express' share price has declined since my previous article but my investment case for the company remains unchanged.
  • The latest earnings were very solid, with double digits growth in both the top and the bottom line, driven by higher interest income.
  • The US economy remains resilient, especially on the consumer side, which should provide solid support for consumer spending.
  • Current valuation remains discounted compared to both its historical average and peers, which presents compelling rerating potential.
American Express credit card

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

American Express's (NYSE:AXP) share price has declined around 8% since my previous coverage in February, as the company was partially impacted by the fear of the SVB bank failure. I continue to believe the company presents a compelling

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.54K Followers
Individual investor with four-year experience. I focus on long-term investing opportunities around companies with high-quality fundamentals or compelling turnaround potential. Currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. Appreciate any feedback and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.