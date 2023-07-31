Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google Is Going All In (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 31, 2023 10:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Google isn't holding back as it looks to regain a solid foothold in the AI race, demonstrating its leadership as an AI-first company.
  • The company's robust second-quarter earnings release bolstered investors' confidence that it has benefited from the advertising market recovery.
  • Google's operating performance should continue to recover from here, indicating that the worst is likely over. As fears over Microsoft's disruptive potential dissipate, more buyers should return.
  • GOOGL is still valued reasonably, despite its recent surge. Also, its price action suggests that it should be on track to recover its 2022 highs.
  • I urge investors still sitting on the sidelines put away that reticence before the rest of the buyers take it much higher.
Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) investors who didn't fall prey to the pessimistic prognostications back in February 2023 have been rewarded, as CEO Sundar Pichai and his team struggled initially to gain traction in generative AI. Bearish investors were unduly concerned

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (6.15K)
So which is the best one to buy, GOOG or GOOGL and why? I never understand these companies with 2 classes of shares.
U
Undervalued_pumper
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (550)
@ChuckXX Doesn't matter to us retail folks I think. GOOGL gives you voting rights but obviously we are peasants and its useless. They usually trade at very similar levels.
U
Undervalued_pumper
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (550)
What a lot of funds don't understand is Google's advantage in a) data and b) inference costs. Google has enormous data to train new LLMs including Gemini. MedPalm2 is already looking like it will go for FDA approval for cancer detection. I can't believe people are not seeing the opportunity with Google this coming decade. Add on top, Google is not relying on external chips and TPUs unlike Microsoft. IMO Google is now going to take the customers away from Microsoft and will return to 30-35x PE multiple when the dust settles in the minds of skeptic investors like Alex Umansky at Barons and Brad Gerstner at Altimeter. I am willing to bet that Google's best days are ahead of it.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.76K)
GO GOOG, GO!!
