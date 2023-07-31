Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arbor Realty Trust: 3 Takeaways From Q2 2023 Earnings

Jul. 31, 2023 4:01 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)2 Comments
Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
848 Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust reported strong earnings for Q2 2023, with distributable earnings of $0.57/share, a 25% increase from Q2 2021.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividends to $0.43/share, marking its 12th increase in the past 13 quarters.
  • Management anticipates a dip in earnings for the next few quarters but assures that they will still comfortably cover dividends.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have covered Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) several times previously over the past few years, with my most recent article coming in March this year following the release of the company's

My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 4:36 AM
Premium
Comments (227)
I agree. I purchased ABR in March to add more dividends to my retirement portfolio, so i expect to hold a while. The appreciation of stock price has made this my largest position. Given the size of the short position this stock may still have room to run. Cheers!
W
WinBigly
Today, 4:24 AM
Comments (116)
Great company but the stock is prone to big big selloffs. I sold all my shares when I saw the 9%+ gain last week. I plan to reenter at a low price. Here is cheering for more short reports.
