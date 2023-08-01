Rithm Capital: A Decisive Breakout Higher Is Near - Stay Invested
Summary
- Rithm Capital Corp. has outperformed the S&P 500 significantly since October 2022, rewarding high-conviction investors who capitalized on the market pessimism and added more shares.
- Despite the remarkable surge, RITM is still reasonably valued and looks primed for further upside.
- Rithm's acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management for $639 million is expected to transform its alternative asset management business, bolstering its earnings from 2025.
- With RITM seemingly ready to stage a decisive breakout higher, investors should remain invested while taking advantage of pullbacks to add more.
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) holders who bought its significant dips over the past year have been rewarded, as RITM has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) substantially since bottoming out in October. My previous coverage on RITM urged investors to add more exposure to its hammering in October 2022 and its consolidation zone between March and May 2023.
RITM investors who ignored the financial doom and gloom headwinds and bought those dips have benefited from RITM's highly attractive dividend yields and price gains.
With RITM re-testing its February highs last week, we have reached a pivotal zone as buyers attempt to sustain a decisive breakout which could lead to further upside.
Furthermore, RITM's forward distributable P/E multiple remains reasonable at 7x (compared to its 10Y average of 7.3x). While its forward dividend yield of 9.9% has normalized below its 10Y average of 11.6x, I believe it doesn't imply overvaluation but instead points to buyers anticipating more optimistic macroeconomic conditions moving ahead.
Does it make sense? Management unveiled its preliminary second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release last week, as it also announced the acquisition of alternative asset manager Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) for about $639 million. While it represented a premium against SCU's pre-acquisition traded price, investors didn't think Rithm Capital overpaid for the deal, considering RITM's positive price action last week. Accordingly, the company will pay $11.15 in cash per Sculptor class A share for the transaction.
Keen investors should recall that SCU last traded at $10.92 (2% discount to acquisition price), representing a forward distributable P/E of 8.9x (compared to its 10Y average of 7.9x). However, it remains far below its 2021 highs (15.6x), lending confidence to the reasonable valuation Rithm paid for the deal.
With the acquisition (subject to closing conditions), Rithm expects that it would "transform" its alternative asset management business. Notably, the company expects the transaction to be earnings accretive from 2025, as it utilized its $1.8B liquidity on its balance sheet. As such, Rithm's confidence in striking and making an important acquisition despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions underscores its positive assessment of the market moving ahead.
Accordingly, Rithm posted a prelim Q2 distributable EPS of $0.62 at the midpoint of its guidance range. Excluding one-time effects from the sale of excess MSRs and after funding the earlier Marcus consumer loans purchase from Goldman Sachs (GS), the adjusted distributable EPS is expected to be about $0.42.
Therefore, it implies a significant outperformance over analysts' estimates of $0.36, suggesting that the worst in Rithm's earnings performance is likely over. It also offers ample coverage for its dividend per share of $0.25 (60% payout ratio), providing the company more firepower on its balance sheet for accretive capital allocation decisions.
As such, I assessed that buyers who anticipated the bottoming out of Rithm Capital's earnings performance are vindicated. Management's guidance of a midpoint book value per share or BVPS of $12.16 (compared to analysts' estimates of $11.54) should bolster buying sentiments in RITM moving ahead.
RITM's breakout last week seems decisive and has robust support from its bottoms in October 2022 and March 2023.
In price action parlance, RITM staying above its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) since mid-June suggests a strengthening in its attempt to recover its bullish bias.
Also, the higher-low and higher-high market structure indicates that buyers look primed to take RITM higher, anticipating a further economic recovery as valuations of battered mREITs like RITM seem primed to re-rate upward further.
Hence, I assessed that the improving fundamental performance, management's confidence, and constructive price action suggest that the recovery in RITM is likely far from over.
With Rithm scheduled to report its official Q2 release on August 2, near-term volatility should be expected. However, an unforeseen pullback should be capitalized as a dip-buying opportunity for high-conviction Rithm Capital holders.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
