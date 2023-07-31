Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Onwards And Upwards

Jul. 31, 2023
Summary

  • Google delivered strong Q2 results, with a 5% YoY growth in search and 28% YoY growth in Google Cloud.
  • The company's focus on cost control, investments in AI, and rebounding advertising business contribute to a rich operating profit.
  • Google's AI opportunities are expanding across products, customers, and functionalities, positioning the company at the center of the next-generation tech ecosystem.
  • Post Q2 2023 reporting, I update my EPS expectations for Google through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied target price of $169.31/ share.

Googleplex office in Silicon Valley.

Ingus Kruklitis

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivered an impressive Q2 report: In the July quarter, Google achieved a ~5% YoY growth in search, while Google Cloud's growth was reported at 28% YoY -- resulting in a ~1.9 billion topline beat. And while Google's business is moving

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

P
PH13
Today, 4:23 AM
Premium
Comments
All I can say about Google is that I wish I bought more at its lows last year
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 4:22 AM
Premium
Comments (20.45K)
Tell me something I don’t already know.
