Falcor

Just over a week ago, I wrote on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), noting that while the stock had a better H2 on deck and it was benefiting from a softer Turkish Lira, there was no way to justify paying up for the stock at US$11.00 ahead of its Q2 Earnings Report. Since then, Eldorado has underperformed the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with a 13% decline and a 16% drawdown. We can attribute the significant underperformance to a weaker Q2 than expected, with Eldorado producing just ~109,400 ounces of gold (below my expectations of ~113,000+ ounces) and reported all-in sustaining cost margins of $657/oz, below my estimates of $690/oz in the period. And while I had assumed some impact from wildfires in Quebec on its Lamaque Mine, I expected slightly better quarters at Olympias and Kisladag, which were affected by lower grades and recoveries and elevated rainfall in the period. Let's dig into the Q2 results below:

Skouries Project (Company Website)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Production & Sales

Eldorado Gold released its Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~109,400 ounces of gold, down from ~113,500 ounces in the year-ago period. The lower production and sales weighed on revenue in the period, which was up 8% year-over-year despite a much higher gold price ($1,953/oz), and the lower zinc prices affected Eldorado's all-in sustaining costs [AISC], with a high-cost quarter at Olympias ($2,036/oz AISC) because of reduced by-product credits. However, it's important to note that there were multiple headwinds in the quarter that offset the weaker Turkish Lira, both from an operational standpoint and from a cost standpoint. These included wildfires that led to poor air quality and cancelled shifts at Lamaque, heavy rainfall that affected leach kinetics (resulting in a higher volume of lower tenor solution to process) at Kisladag, and lower zinc prices combined with high treatment charges and lower gold payability that dented Olympias' profitability.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that this resulted in Eldorado reporting revenue of just $229.9 million in the period, only a marginal increase sequentially despite a higher average gold realized gold price ($1,953/oz vs $1,932/oz). Meanwhile, if we look at mine by mine production, we can see that Q2 production fell sharply on a year-over-year basis, down from ~46,900 ounces to ~38,700 ounces. As noted, Lamaque's lower output was because of fewer tonnes processed and lower grades (192,100 tonnes milled at 6.43 grams per tonne), with 25% of underground production shifts cancelled in June. And while the plant wasn't as affected due to the ability to lean on stockpiles, it pulled forward its July maintenance into June given challenging operating conditions. The result of lower production and increased sustaining capital was higher AISC of $1,117/oz (Q2 2022: $985/oz).

Eldorado Gold Pour (Company Website)

Moving over to Kisladag, production levels improved 22% year-over-year but declined sequentially, with production coming in at just ~34,200 ounces. On a positive note, the ~3.03 million tonnes stacked in the quarter benefited from improved material handling with longer and higher capacity conveyors, and with a further improvement to throughput with the fine ore agglomeration bin commissioned in Q2. Meanwhile, H2 should benefit from the commissioning of the North heap leach pad in July. However, the excess water from extreme rainfall in May and June affected leach kinetics and led to a higher volume of lower tenor solution to process was a negative impact for the operation. That said, the mine reported industry-leading AISC of $937/oz due to benefiting from increased output and lower sustaining capital year-over-year, and investors can look forward to a better H2 at Kisladag.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, at the company's polymetallic Olympias Mine in Greece, the mine produced just ~13,900 ounces of gold, down from ~15,800 ounces in the year-ago period, with all-in sustaining costs spiking to $2,036/oz despite lower sustaining capital spend in the period. While this was a disappointing quarter with costs affected by lower zinc prices, high zinc treatment charges and lower gold payability for pyrite concentrates (concentrate quality), there are some silver linings. For starters, mine production is up over 20% year-over-year to ~480,000 tonnes and while grades were lower in Q2 because of a shift in stope sequencing, Eldorado is set to fully transition to a bulk emulsion system at the mine with a 15% improvement expected per blasted round. Secondly, the expanded ventilation system was commissioned with the energization of the new Olympias 150 kV substation, allowing for increased ventilation capacity.

The result of these initiatives is improved productivity and Eldorado plans to increase mine production in H2 from the Flats Zone which boasts larger and more productive stopes. And while the zinc price has remained under pressure and is out of the company's control, the higher production overall, improved productivity and an eventual path to ~650,000 tonnes per annum should help to pull down costs at this asset which continues to drag on Eldorado's consolidated margins. And as noted in past updates, the improving cost profile at Olympias combined with ultra high margins at Skouries (expected to be in commercial production in 2026) will transform Eldorado into a low-cost gold producer from an average cost gold producer currently.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Eldorado's costs came in well above my estimates at $1,296/oz, impacted by a sharp rise in costs sequentially at Olympias and slightly higher costs than I anticipated at Lamaque. And with sustaining capital tracking at barely 40% of annual guidance, this will be a drag on costs in the second half. That said, the offset to this will be that we should see much higher production across the board for Eldorado, with a delivery into the low end of guidance (475,000 ounces) implying H2 production of ~254,000 ounces, a significant increase from ~221,000 ounces produced in the first half of the year. Hence, while it will no longer easy to deliver under the AISC guidance midpoint of $1,240/oz, I'm still confident the company can deliver into its overall guidance range of $1,190/oz to $1,290/oz unless we see further major disruptions at key operations.

Eldorado Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the quarterly cost profile above, Eldorado's AISC rose 2% year-over-year despite the benefit of lower sustaining capital spend ($26.1 million vs. $32.3 million), and H1 AISC is sitting just above the company's guidance mid-point of $1,240/oz at $1,252/oz currently. The result of the increase in AISC year-over-year offset by a higher gold price was that AISC margins came in at $657/oz in the period, up significantly vs. the easy comparisons from Q2 2022 ($579/oz) but below my estimates of $690/oz. These are still solid margins, but with spending ramping up at Skouries and weaker production at its higher-margin Lamaque Mine, free cash flow came in at [-] $21.7 million, also slightly below my expectations in the period. The result was that Eldorado finished the quarter with ~$89 million in net debt. However, while Q2 disappointed a little financially, we should see a better H2 if the gold price can cooperate and stay above $1,900/oz.

Recent Developments

Finally, looking at recent developments, there were a couple of positives and some negatives. For starters, the company noted that its first Sandvik TH550B truck was delivered to its Lamaque site, and a second truck is coming before year-end, with these new 50 tonne battery electric trucks expected to contribute to improved ramp speeds, lower heat and no underground exhaust emissions. This is a positive development for this asset which continues to increase its resources and has turned out to be a fantastic acquisition with a growing production profile at industry-leading margins. The second positive development is that the Turkish Lira has continued to soften which benefits Eldorado's operations in Turkiye, and the company noted that it saw decreases in unit costs of fuel and electricity in Turkiye vs. the prior year.

From a negative standpoint, Eldorado noted that the corporate income tax rate in Turkiye was increased from 20% to 25% on July 15th, 2023. This will result in additional tax impacts and higher in-country tax costs, which impacts Eldorado more than its peer group given that it has not only one but two operating assets in Turkiye. The second negative development was the disclosure that economic activity is increasing in Greece which may impact its initial capex estimates at its Skouries Mine. Fortunately, Skouries is already ~40% complete due to starting and stopping construction already last decade, but the negative news is that if we could see some cost creep here and we will likely find out more by year-end as major contracts are awarded.

While this isn't great news and creates some risk related to delivering into the budget, Eldorado is well-financed (and has a 10% Contingent Overrun Facility). And with the project being partially completed already and the Feasibility Study being more current than other studies where we saw capex blowouts, I wouldn't expect any major capex revisions and any increases to be relatively minor. Plus, this is an incredible asset that will dramatically improve Eldorado's production and cost profile post-2025, so some minor cost creep isn't a huge deal in the grand scheme of things relative to the benefits Skouries will provide for the company.

EGO Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

Finally, from a technical standpoint, Eldorado Gold's stock continues to get rejected on attempts to break above its multi-year downtrend line, and the stock has now reversed to negative short-term momentum after sliding back below its key moving averages. This is a negative development which is not overly surprising given that the stock headed into its Q2 Earnings Report with a limited margin of safety relative to an estimated fair value of US$13.00 and had significantly outperformed its peer group heading into the report. Given this shift to negative momentum, it's difficult to rule out further weakness, and I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector from a reward/risk standpoint.

Summary

Eldorado Gold put up a mediocre Q2 report with production coming in slightly below my expectations and margins also weaker than I was expecting. However, the slight was largely out of the company's control, with severe rainfall at Kisladag and impact from wildfires at Lamaque, plus lower by-product credits at Olympias. The good news is that Eldorado remains confident it can deliver into annual guidance, and while back-end weighted sustaining capital will impact AISC in H2, higher production from Olympias, Kisladag, and Lamaque should offset this. That said, I prefer to buy miners when they're hated and trading at dirt-cheap valuations, and while EGO is reasonably valued, I continue to see more attractive setups elsewhere. So, while I would become interested in EGO if it were to pull back closer to US$8.00, I continue to favor other names elsewhere in the sector currently.