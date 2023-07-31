Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFFR: Attractive 8% Yield With A Defense Component Attached

Jul. 31, 2023 4:37 AM ETInfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF tracks the performance of preferred shares issued by U.S. equity and mortgage REITs.
  • PFFR offers diversification across the entire U.S. REIT space with very limited allocations into single company preferred instruments.
  • In the past 3-year period, PFFR has underperformed VNQ on a total return basis due to higher duration factor.
  • As of now, the dividend yield has reached historical highs, trading at 8%. The yield is secure due to stability of underlying cash flows and favourable position in capital structure.
  • PFFR offers a great play for dividend-seeking investors, who seek abnormal yield that is safe and who at the same time believe in normalization of interest rates.

Aerial Real Estate in South Orange County California

adamkaz

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) is a passive index fund, which tracks the performance of preferred shares issued by the U.S. REITs.

The overall characteristics of PFFR resemble conventional ETF setup, where there is a significant diversification across the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.04K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.