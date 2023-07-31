Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

L'Oreal: Reiterate Buy, Expect Investors To Favor It Over Peers

Jul. 31, 2023 4:43 AM ETL'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
571 Followers

Summary

  • Despite challenges in North America and North Asia, L’Oreal showed strong performance with 13.7% organic growth in 2Q23, driven by Europe.
  • I expect L’Oreal's growth and margins to recover from the current macroeconomic climate, with a return to normalcy.
  • I believe L’Oreal's valuation is well-supported at a premium to peers due to its position as the largest player in the industry and higher expected growth rates.

L"Oreal company logo on office building

Robert Way

Summary

Following my coverage on L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that L’Oreal will continue to grow despite some FX headwinds in the coming quarters. This post is to provide

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
571 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.