Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oil Update - July 2023

Jul. 31, 2023 5:03 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, UGA
Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.42K Followers

Summary

  • For August, I am raising my July forecast for West Texas Intermediate oil by $5 per barrel to range between $70 and $90 per barrel.
  • OPEC+ is meeting in early August. I anticipate Saudi Arabia will continue its voluntary cut into September and otherwise do not expect any changes.
  • China has surprised many, including me, by having had a weak year so far.

Oil refinery factory

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

For August, I am raising my July forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil by $5 per barrel to range between $70 and $90 per barrel.

The voluntary OPEC+ cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have

This article was written by

Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.42K Followers
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.