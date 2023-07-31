Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agree Realty: A Great Time To Buy The Dip

Jul. 31, 2023 8:05 AM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)5 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Agree Realty is attractively priced for conservative income investors with its steady growth and high exposure to investment grade tenants.
  • ADC has multiple levers for growth, making it well-positioned in the current environment.
  • The recent drop in ADC's share price creates an opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on this monthly dividend stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Businesses have to move fast in order to stay ahead of the competition. However, investors have the luxury of waiting to cherry-pick the market for the best deals. With so many stocks available on the market today, it’s uncommon for everything to

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.14K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (127)
appreciate the thoughtful piece. As always, any questions just tag me. Happy Monday! Lets get to work
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (10.56K)
Adc is definitely a buy -$63$...
Best in class Ceo and organization... top shelf
For those looking for significantly higher yield ADC.PA monthly pay preferred shares at 6.02% with upside if ever called
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 8:13 AM
Premium
Comments (966)
SA says the yield is 2.58%. Why the discrepancy?
Corduroy Dollar profile picture
Corduroy Dollar
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (452)
@mdpath SA can be bad about this. It’s a monthly div, not quarterly. That’s probably the issue (just running math in head quickly).
b
bobblock
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (418)
@mdpath
$ .243 a month
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.