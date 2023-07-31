Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: The Capital Squanderer

Jul. 31, 2023
Romil Patel
Summary

  • AT&T's poor capital allocation has resulted in negative returns for investors, with a lack of direction in its growth strategy and numerous unsuccessful M&A deals.
  • AT&T's large amount in debt is worrying as interest rates move higher and bonds will need to be refinanced at higher rates.
  • Future expected returns are in the single digits.
Warren Buffett has a great quote which describes the situation AT&T (NYSE:T) is in well:

In any case, why potential buyers even look at projections prepared by sellers baffles me. Charlie and I never give them a glance, but instead, keep in mind the

Romil Patel
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro.

Comments

The Masked Superstar
Today, 6:35 AM
Wireless Prices are going up and will continue to go up. All Big 3 face the same issues. TMobile is becoming far more "Carrier" than "Uncarrier" and carries a bloated share price. They won't collude but the consumer and many other businesses have gotten quite a deal off the carriers backs. Subsidies will be cut and service prices will be going up.
San Marzano
Today, 6:34 AM
Stankey will retire in 18-24 months; AT&T's dividend will be eliminated 6-12 months after he leaves.
San Marzano
Today, 6:33 AM
Romil, your list of AT&T's acquisitions misses the myriad of acquisitions by SBC. They paid roughly $90B for Ameritech alone, nearly the total value of AT&T today!

AT&T - A HISTORICAL DEAL ACQUISITION PERSPECTIVE
Deal $'s represent equity used in acquisitions (assumption of debt the typical arrangement).
1997 Starting Point - SBC $40B market cap
1997 - Buys Pacific Bell $17B
1998 - Buys SNET $4B
2000 - Buys Ameritech $81B
2004 - Buys AT&T Wireless $24B (60%)
2005 - Buys AT&T $16B
2006 - Buys Bell South $67B
2015 - Buys DTV $49B
2016 - Buys Warner $85B
Total counting starting pointl - $383b
Less Warner Spin ($43B)
Net $340B
Less $100 today

$240B gone!
ronjon1957
Today, 6:23 AM
Glad to see the truth printed about this stock. If T was a horse, they would have shot it to put it out of it's misery by now.
astute pathways
Today, 6:19 AM
The debt will never go away, because they will do another M&A in future
Xxfactor
Today, 6:14 AM
How about some new leadership at T? Any chance of that?
