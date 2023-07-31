Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China-U.S. IPO Train Creeps Ahead With First New Listing Application

Jul. 31, 2023 5:38 AM ETMajestic Ideal Holdings Ltd (MJID)
Summary

  • China’s securities regulator said it has received an application from Majestic Ideal Holdings for a U.S. listing.
  • The notice could indicate a 2-year-old pause in new U.S. listings by Chinese companies could end soon, potentially unleashing billions of dollars in new IPOs.
  • It seems somewhat fitting that Majestic Ideal Holdings could be the first company to relaunch the U.S.-China IPO train since it is both traditional and also slightly high-tech due to its positioning as a supplier of supply chain management services for the textile industry.

USA and China flag on coins and stock market chart .It is symbol of economic tariffs trade war and tax barrier between United States of America and China.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Majestic Ideal Holdings Ltd. (MJID), the Shanghai-based company’s name sounds quite unremarkable. So does its business providing supply chain management services for textile companies.

But this obscure company could carry far larger significance than its name and

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.65K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

