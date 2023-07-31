Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wereldhave Relative To 5 European REITs As Rates Peak

Jul. 31, 2023 5:38 AM ETWereldhave N.V. (WRDEF)CFMOF, FNCDY, GSEFF, MEIYF
Ivo Kolchev
Summary

  • Wereldhave cut its anticipated residential gains by 62%, from 1.60-1.85 to 0.5-0.8 EUR/share.
  • Leverage has increased at all 6 REITs, driven by lower valuations and dividend payments. Occupancy likewise dropped across the board.
  • Yields used for valuations were also higher at all companies except Wereldhave. The average market-implied yield jumped from 6.44% in February to 6.99% in July.
  • Key risk for all companies is that valuation yields are well below market yields, hence creditors may demand additional equity injections;
  • Peaking interest rates, recession resilience, and low sentiment make for a compelling risk-reward opportunity, with Mercialys the most attractively priced company.
Real estate agents shake hands after the signing of the contract agreement is complete.

Wasan Tita

Introduction

As semi-annual reports roll in, I wanted to write an update to my previous European REITs article which is available here and which provided a snapshot, as of year-end 2022, of Covivio (OTCPK:GSEFF), NSI (NSI

Ivo Kolchev
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WRDEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Arimnestos
Today, 6:56 AM
Very interested in European real estate opportunities, reits or otherwise. Already own VONOY and would prefer distribution/industrial names or possibly hotels. Retail in the shopping center (grocer/drug anchored) category would also be interesting. Any thoughts? Anyone? Bueller?
trusthouse
Today, 6:33 AM
@Ivo Kolchev

I bought Wereldhave for 12.83 after I read one of your articles. Now the stock looks a little overbought. Not selling but not adding. Thanks a lot for the update!
