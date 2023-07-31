Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

THOR Industries: Unraveling The Revenue Dip

Jul. 31, 2023 6:07 AM ETTHOR Industries, Inc. (THO)
Jevic Kandolo profile picture
Jevic Kandolo
2 Followers

Summary

  • THOR Industries experienced a 25% YOY revenue drop in FY23, driven by a 50% decrease in unit sales.
  • Despite operational challenges, THOR showcased resilience by selling fewer units at higher prices and tapping into growth potential in the European market.
  • Financial assessments reveal THOR as a profitable and financially healthy company, but valuation models suggest a potential overvaluation in the current market.
  • Given the uncertainty of post-pandemic demand and cyclical nature of the RV industry, a 'hold' stance on THO stock is advised.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jevic Kandolo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Camping-car isolé sur fond blanc

Blade_kostas/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Jevic Kandolo profile picture
Jevic Kandolo
2 Followers
Currently a U2 finance Major at Mcgill University, I am very passionate about financial modeling. My current focus is dedicated to delivering thorough and extensive valuations of companies within the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) and consumer sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.