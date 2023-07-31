Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Taking Off The Training Wheels In Shale

Jul. 31, 2023 6:19 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)2 Comments
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Summary

  • Devon Energy is likely to miss EPS and revenues for Q2, which we think will create a downdraft in the shares temporarily.
  • We view this as a buying opportunity and will have some low-ball buy orders in place.
  • We view DVN as a long-term position and choose not to trade in and out during cycle peaks. This is due to inventory quality in the Delaware basin.
  • We think there is an upcycle beginning from demand-led shortages that could propel dividends higher as well as the stock price.
  • Investors with a modest risk profile and a long-term thesis may find DVN attractive.
First day without training wheels concept

WHPics/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has underperformed much of its peer group since November of last year in terms of share price. As of today's market open, DVN looks to open at $53.32, down 27% from November's high of $73. And, that's after a

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

IamTheWolf profile picture
IamTheWolf
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (3.52K)
Is it possible the lower expectations are already priced in given the larger decline vs others you've mentioned since November '22?
d
daviry2367
Today, 6:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.68K)
Very informative. Thank you.
