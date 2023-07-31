© Viktor Kintop/iStock via Getty Images

Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) second-quarter results sent a mixed message to the market. High debt and anemic postpaid wireless growth were paired with strong broadband growth and an uptick in EBITDA for the consumer business.

Investors reacted with a collective “meh,” and the stock finished the week a few cents above Monday’s opening.

Even so, VZ stock is 36% below the all-time high reached in December 2020. The fact that it yields close to 7.7% indicates that many are wary of investing in the telecom giant.

Lead pipes, a heavy debt load, and slow growth are often quoted reasons to stay away from the stock; however, consistent growth in the firm’s wireless subscriber numbers and broadband business could mean there is a rosy horizon for Verizon. Read my previous coverage z

What Caused Verizon's Fall?

One cause of the stock’s fall is a simple comparison between Verizon’s results and that of rivals. AT&T (T) is a company that many love to hate. Now consider that in 2022, AT&T added 2.9 million postpaid phone subscribers. Verizon? VZ added 201,000 in that time frame.

Fast forward to Q1 of 2023, and VZ lost 127,000 postpaid subs in the quarter versus 424,000 additions for T.

Verizon also has a heavy debt load: $141 billion at the end of 2022. Furthermore, much of that debt is floating rate, not an appealing scenario with interest rates on the rise.

Of course, that debt load is tied to massive spending related to the expansion of 5G networks. And in spite of the heavy capex VZ dedicated to 5G, there is a perception among many pundits that T-Mobile beat its rival to the punch, with broader coverage in many areas.

And last but far from least, that same rising rate environment provides investors with alternatives to dividend bearing stocks with much less risk.

Dissecting Q2 Earnings

Verizon’s revenue dropped by 3.5% year over year, marking the second consecutive quarter the company reported declining revenue. Revenue of $32.6 billion also missed analysts' estimates by $720 million.

Adjusted EPS also fell by 8% to $1.21, beating consensus by $0.04 .

Postpaid consumer wireless lost 136,000 subscribers. However, 144,000 subs added in the Business segment resulted in a paltry increase of 8,000 postpaid phone subscribers.

The company reported total retail postpaid churn of 1.07 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.83 percent.

Retail postpaid net additions were reported at 612,000, and total wireless service revenue increased to $19.1 billion, up 3.8% year-over-year.

On the bright side, Verizon Business has now added at least 125,000 postpaid phone subs for eight consecutive quarters.

Verizon’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) business experienced healthy growth with 384,000 net adds, up from 256,000 in the prior year period. VZ now has roughly 2.3 million FWA customers.

The broadband business is also registering fairly strong growth, adding 418,000 net additions in Q2. That marks the third consecutive quarter in which the company gained 400,000 or more broadband net additions. In toto, VZ added 1.6 million broadband subs over the last four quarters, increasing the broadband base by 21% in that time frame.

Verizon earnings presentation

One factor leading to the loss of consumer subs lies in the company offering fewer promotions and device subsidies; however, that move helped to push the consumer businesses adjusted EBITDA margin up by 260 basis points to 43.1% in Q2. That compares to last year's 41% EBITDA margin.

Verizon ended the quarter with $138 billion in long-term debt, a 2% decline from a year earlier.

Free cash flow for the first half of the year hit $8 billion, up from $7.2 billion in 2022. Also, capex is slowing.

The $10.1 billion in capex spent during the first two quarters is down over $400 million from last year. For 2023 total capex is expected in a range of $18.25 billion to $19.25 billion. Capex is forecast at $17 billion in 2024.

Management guides for an increase in wireless revenue in a range of 2.5% to 4.5% for this fiscal year. EPS is also projected to fall by 6% to 12%.

For those that fear Verizon’s dividend is imperiled, note that management expects free cash flow to be up at least 21% to over $17 billion this year, in part due to lower capex.

Headwinds

What attracts many investors' attention is Verizon’s tepid attempts to gain postpaid phone subscribers. To place that in perspective, VZ added 201,000 postpaid phone subscribers last year, while rival AT&T gained 2.9 million subs.

Last quarter, Verizon lost 127,000 subscribers. Furthermore, in five of the last six quarters, Verizon has lost net prepaid subscribers. The retail postpaid churn rate has also been above 1% for six consecutive quarters.

To combat this trend, VZ might pivot to promotions that will result in lower margins. To date, management has repeatedly eschewed that tactic as counterproductive to long-term revenue growth.

Verizon also has $132 billion in unsecured debt. During Q2 earnings, management stated that current interest rates will cut full year earnings per share by $0.25 to $0.30. That translates into a scenario in which the company continues to shell out funds due to the prevalence of higher rates.

The Lead Cable Conundrum

During Q2 earnings, management was repeatedly questioned regarding the impact lead cables might have on future results. Management provided a lengthy response, the gist of which is contained in this statement by CFO Tony Skiadas.

Now, I think it's important to address a question we've received from a lot of investors, which is about the process for and potential cost of removal of the lead sheath cable in our network. Given where we are in this process, it is far too soon to make any projection on what the potential financial impact might be to the company.

Skiadas did note that lead cable represents a small part of the company’s network.

A statement issued by the US Telecom trade association noted, "We have not seen, nor have regulators identified, evidence that legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables are a leading cause of lead exposure or the cause of a public health issue."

Morningstar analysts state they see no significant liability costs involving lead cables.

Meanwhile an analyst for Raymond claimed, "It seems reasonable that the cost of this will be spread out over 10-plus years, further minimizing the risks to the carriers and their investors."

In a roundabout way, this could become a marginal net positive for Verizon. Why? Consider that a JPMorgan analyst surmises that it's clear AT&T has the largest lead exposure. Considering that Verizon has significantly greater FCF than T, that means that any costs would weigh more heavily on AT&T than Verizon.

Significant Positives

Verizon is a member of an oligopoly. With two primary competitors, it is important to note that for the 31st time in a row, JD Power ranked Verizon as the highest quality wireless network. In 2023, VZ received top scores among all J.D. Power’s study factors in all six regions. In an industry in which it is difficult for companies to differentiate product offerings, this stands as a significant plus.

Two additional developments of note were touched on during the earnings call.

We're on track to achieve our forecasted $2 billion to $3 billion in annual savings by 2025. These savings, in combination with the completion of the $10 billion C-band spend, position us to generate strong cash flow and continue to invest in our business and pursue dividend increases as we execute on our capital allocation strategy. Hans Vestberg, CEO It is important to note our performance in existing C-band markets. In the 46 markets where we initially deployed C-band, postpaid phone gross add growth was more than 100 basis points higher in the quarter than in non C-band markets. Additionally, phone churn was four basis points lower in C-band markets, and our premium mix in C-band markets was 11 percentage points higher. Tony Skiadas, CFO

Of course, cost savings will serve to bolster free cash flow; however, the deployment of C-band could lead to lower churn, an increase in subscribers, and greater revenue per user.

For years, 5G has been seen as the path for increased revenues for the telecom giants. The initial rollout of 5G was the equivalent of the quintessential bad joke. It created ballooning capex, but as of yet, 5G has not resulted in a significant increase in revenues.

In fact, most consumers either have access to “5G” that barely performs better than 4G, or that is of unreliable quality.

Step in Verizon’s C-band. C-band refers to a mid-band spectrum, between 3.7 and 4 GHz.

Mid-band serves Verizon’s long-term 5G efforts, providing speeds near 1 gigabyte per second, about 10 times as fast as 4G LTE. Where the C-band has been deployed, many Verizon customers are getting download rates of 200 to 500 Mbps, with some hitting over 800 Mbps. When you consider that these are in areas that had download speeds of roughly 60 or 80 Mbps, that represents a significant improvement.

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

Verizon’s debt is rated A-/BBB+/Baa1 by the major credit agencies.

The yield is 7.67%, with a payout ratio of 53.05%, and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 2.03%.

VZ trades for $34.03 per share. The average one year price target of the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $43.53.

VZ has a forward P/E of 7.48x, well below the stock’s average P/E ratio over the last five years of 10.68x

The 5-year PEG ratio is 6.57x.

Is Verizon A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Hopefully my review of Verizon shows the company is navigating a typical assortment of speed bumps. I do not view VZ as being in a state of secular decline. To the contrary. Verizon is operating in an industry that requires heavy capex and that is affected by market saturation. Significant growth is simply at a standstill.

Count me as one that believes that Verizon will continue to perform in the future much as it has in the past. In other words, I cannot imagine that we will witness a robust surge in revenue or profits for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, we should recall that VZ grew revenue at a CAGR of 1% from 2012 through 2022.

Even so, we should also recall that prior to the pandemic, VZ traded for roughly two times sales and 15 times earnings.

In my estimation, an investment in Verizon boils down to this: is there a place in your portfolio for a slow-growth company with a safe, high yield?

I predict that somewhere in the not-too-distant future, investors will bemoan their failure to snag shares of Verizon while it was yielding well over 7%.

With that in mind, I rate VZ as a BUY.

My investment in VZ constitutes a bit over 2% of my portfolio, and I added to my position in Verizon within the last few weeks.