Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hugo Boss: Tailoring A Transformation

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion brand, is known for its timeless elegance and quality craftsmanship.
  • Hugo Boss is experiencing a transformation, as management seeks to revitalize the brand. We do not wholly believe in it, although see near-term growth improving.
  • Margins are concerning but Q1 implies the business has finally achieved an upward trajectory.
  • Relative to peers, the business remains unattractive. When considering its valuation, we do not see sufficient upside.
facade of HUGO BOSS clothing store

Robert Way

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • BOSSY is in the midst of a transformation project, seeking to cater to current trends under two distinct brands. Although we understand the objective and believe it will be beneficial in the near term, we are

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.25K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
MassiveAttack1987
Today, 6:48 AM
Comments (1.03K)
HUGO Boss has no competitive advantage - No MOAT.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.