APLY: Now's Not The Time For Covered Calls On Apple

The last pair of Magnificent Seven stocks report earnings this week Along with Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) issues second quarter results Thursday after the bell. The options market is not expecting a ton of movement into and through the AAPL release, however.

According to Option Research & Technology Services, the current implied volatility percentage on AAPL is just 22%. For the earnings event itself, the at-the-money straddle has priced in a small 3.5% stock price swing – the lowest anticipated move since the October 2021 earnings report.

Today, I am not analyzing Apple shares, but rather than new YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY). I have a hold rating on the fund as I view Apple toward the expensive end of its historical valuation and strong short-run momentum, while there’s not much extra income to be generated right now by selling AAPL options given its modest implied volatility levels.

AAPL: Forward Operating Price-to-Earnings Ratio Above 30, Much Higher Compared to its Historical Average

Koyfin Charts

AAPL: Very Low Historical Volatility While Implied Volatility Remains Above 20% Ahead of Q2 Earnings This Thursday Afternoon

Fidelity Investments

According to the issuer, APLY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate monthly income by selling, or writing, call options on AAPL. APLY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of AAPL. The fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income, while its secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the share price of the common stock of AAPL subject to a limit on potential investment gains. APLY’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements: synthetic long exposure to AAPL, covered call writing on AAPL, and a long position in US Treasuries.

APLY is a synthetic covered call strategy in an ETF wrapper. While there is a high fee, it makes it easy for investors to generate income on AAPL without having to go about trading options. The fund’s gains are capped in the sense that it sells away upside participation through selling near-dated call options. A favorable situation for its holders happens when AAPL trades sideways to slightly higher while implied volatility is high. The worst-case scenario is when AAPL shoots up on rising volatility or if the stock simply plummets (in which case the stock drop would more than offset gains from selling options). The ETF does not invest directly in AAPL, but it purchases FLEX options to replicate the exposure of owning AAPL stock. You must understand that an investment in APLY is not an investment in AAPL and APLY holders are not entitled to AAPL dividends.

Digging into the ETF, APLY began trading on April 17, 2023, and its gross expense ratio is high at 0.99%. Net assets have been modestly on the rise, now slightly under $30 million and the ETF’s current premium to its net asset value is low at 0.33%. I caution investors to use limit orders when trading the security since its 30-day median bid/ask spread is elevated at 27 basis points as of July 28, 2023, according to YieldMax.

APLY: Fund Information & Pricing Data

YieldMax

APLY’s current distribution rate is listed at 33.7% while the fund pays monthly dividends. The 30-day SEC yield is just 2.8%, but that is due to how that yield is measured (in general, I prefer to use an equity ETF’s forward distribution rate for a gauge of expected income versus the 30-Day SEC yield). Expect better yields to be had when volatility is higher since that will make call options more expensive.

APLY: Distribution History

YieldMax

In terms of what the ETF holds, the strategy’s mission of selling near-dated options that are near or slightly out of the money is seen in the July 31, 2023, holdings statement. Notice that the $190 call options with a September expiration date are owned while the ETF is short $190 put options expiring in September along with $202.50 strike August options being sold. With a Treasury holding, this creates the long synthetic stock position with the short options strategy.

APLY: Portfolio Holdings

YieldMax

Seasonally, AAPL tends to rally big in August. And that follows up July, which has been the stock’s best month over the past 20 years, according to data provided by Equity Clock. September can feature some volatility and downside price action, though – the typical return over the final month of Q3 is barely in the black, and shares have been lower in 11 of the past 20 instances. This trend suggests more upside to the stock now through about mid-September.

AAPL Seasonals: Strong August, Less Sanguine September Pattern

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

So, we must determine whether to be long AAPL outright, long APLY, or avoid the two altogether. That is really the decision investors curious about APLY encounter. Notice in the chart below that AAPL broke through key resistance around $180 back in Q2. The incline from the low marked at the turn of the year has been remarkable in just how consistent the trend has been. Pullbacks have been modest, keeping those on the sidelines from tactically being able to buy dips. Also, due to the rally on low volatility, selling calls along the way has been a mistake. The result has likely been having one’s shares called away as the stock price continuously busts through key strike levels. But is that about to change?

I notice some bearish RSI momentum divergence on the AAPL chart, but I assert that there is not much to glean from the past few days. The onus is on the bears to really drive the stock lower to confirm the negative divergence. Still, the $198 high marked when Apple announced its artificial intelligence feature was an interesting capitulatory move. If the stock falls under the mid-July low just below $188, and beneath the rising 50-day moving average, then a near- to intermediate-term bearish case looks more legitimate.

For now, with such a solid uptrend and low implied volatility, I would rather play the stock’s momentum through AAPL outright versus a strategy like APLY that sells upside calls.

AAPL: A Rally on Consistent Momentum and Low Volatility

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on APLY. Due to such low implied volatility levels on the underlying, the ETF’s yield is attractive, but not enough to overcome the risk of selling away near-term upside on the stock.