Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Impinj: The Growth Story Takes A Major Hit

Jul. 31, 2023 7:50 AM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Impinj is touted for its fast growth and it is priced accordingly, but recent developments have shaken confidence in this belief.
  • The latest guidance sees the top and the bottom line dropping due to inventories and soft demand, which runs counter to the perception of PI as a growth story.
  • While the stock price has been cut in half in three months, there are several reasons why the bottom may not yet be in.
  • PI still has potential and a short-term bounce is possible, but PI needs to get back to growth or it is a long way down.

RFID, Radio frequency identification concept, Wooden block on desk with RFID icon on virtual screen.

Maxxa_Satori/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), a provider of RFID hardware and software solutions, have struggled ever since soft Q2 guidance in late April raised doubts about PI as a growth story, which was further amplified by a disappointing

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.77K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.