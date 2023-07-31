Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tilray Brands: Corner Finally Turned (Rating Upgrade)

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tilray actually reported solid FQ4'23 results with a strong revenue beat.
  • The Canadian cannabis company recently closed a merger with HEXO setting the company up with a leading 13% market share in the adult-use cannabis market.
  • The stock still isn't a Buy with the limited adjusted EBITDA margins due to a large portion of the business focused on a low-margin distribution business.
  • Out Fox The Street members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Canadian Marijuana

wildpixel

After a brutal couple of years, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) has possibly turned the corner. The Canadian cannabis company closing the HEXO acquisition has potentially helped consolidate an overly competitive market in Canada. My investment thesis is

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.19K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

U
User 39720196
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (808)
Got TLRY via Aphria, and now HEXO M&As. Since both source stocks were so beaten down, nothing to do but hold. Hoping no place to go but up. I know “hope is not a strategy”.
Putting faith (also not a strategy) in MSOSs and Truelieve< with Truelieve being my big stake.
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (867)
nice write up mark @Stone Fox Capital time to switch it the long
@Alan Brochstein, CFA
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.92K)
@sancerrefrankie I don't agree, and neither does the author...
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:21 AM
Premium
Comments (867)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA at least not it the sell anymo @Alan Brochstein, CFA
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Today, 9:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (54.38K)
@sancerrefrankie
Just don't see any logical reason for more upside. The biggest fear is $TLRY loses Canadian market share during the integration process.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.