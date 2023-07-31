EXG: Global Diversification And Good Relative Protection Potential
Summary
- EXG is a global equity CEF that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.
- EXG employs a covered call strategy.
- I generally like more globally diversified funds at this stage of the cycle, and think that this does provide the fund a unique edge relative to other high income funds.
- The Lead-Lag Report members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Every day brings new choices. - Martha Beck
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) is a global equity CEF that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund, managed by Eaton Vance, has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management. EXG invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks, placing emphasis on dividend-paying stocks. To generate additional cash flow, the fund writes call options on a portion of the value of one or more U.S. and foreign indices.
Use of Call Options
EXG employs a covered call strategy. These options are primarily written on major indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Euro STOXX 50, and FTSE 100. The fund's option overlay strategy helps to generate a high yield while providing a degree of downside protection. Doing this on indices helps mitigate the risk of doing such a strategy where gap risk on an individual security might be high.
Geographic Allocation
EXG's investments are split between domestic and foreign stocks. I generally like more globally diversified funds at this stage of the cycle, and think that this does provide the fund a unique edge relative to other high income yielding strategies out there.
Sector Allocation
EXG's sector allocations aligns largely with those of the MSCI World Index. I like the relatively lower exposure to the Technology sector in the fund given the very real risk that the entire sector surprises to the downside on unrealistic future expectations.
Portfolio Holdings
EXG's portfolio consists primarily of mega-cap companies. No real surprises here as the very top holdings are the ones nearly every broad market index has. Still, the lowered overall weightings are a plus.
NAV Performance
Against its peers it's done slightly better than average. I'm not sure the Index is the appropriate one in Morningstar, but regardless it's performed similarly to other moderate risk funds.
Distribution Policy & Risk
EXG follows a managed monthly distribution policy, currently paying out $0.0553 monthly. This consistent distribution, combined with the fund's robust performance, makes EXG an attractive option for income-seeking investors - just keep in mind it's not purely dividends.
While EXG offers promising yield, it is not without risks. These include market risk, currency risk, and the risk associated with the use of derivatives. Furthermore, the fund's option-writing strategy could limit its upside potential during a bull market.
Conclusion
This is a good fund overall from what I can tell. EXG presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking a high-yield, diversified equity income fund. The fund's diversified portfolio, covered call strategy, and robust management make it a potential addition to an investor's portfolio particularly in higher volatility regimes where the call writing can buffer declining share prices. The lowered Technology sector allocation, global diversification, and risk profile makes it an interesting fund to rotate to out of high flying US large-cap growth stocks overall.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments