Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prospect Capital: The Attractive Dividend Yield Is Not Worth The Risk

Jul. 31, 2023 8:11 AM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)3 Comments
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
8 Followers

Summary

  • Prospect Capital's net asset value has consistently declined over the past four quarters.
  • The company's risk profile is elevated due to significant exposure to subordinated investments in U.S. middle market companies and concentrated investments in riskier areas.
  • Despite a seemingly sustainable dividend based on Net Investment Income coverage, the lack of dividend increases raises doubts about its long-term viability.

Business meeting

filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) may seem appealing to investors with its attractive dividend yield of around 11%. However, in my view, several key concerns make it an unattractive stock for long-term investment. Firstly, PSEC has experienced a consistent decline in its

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
8 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Stranger in Town profile picture
Stranger in Town
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (309)
5% discount on DRIP shares also.
glenart profile picture
glenart
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (1.37K)
So PSEC is giving you an 11% yield with a discount of 30 cents on the dollar for the assets. It would appear that the risk has been priced into the stock. For my money, almost all BDC stocks are now significantly mispriced in terms of risk. I am collecting 11-14% on the front end. When interest rates start to come down or appear to be on their way down, those double digit yields are not going to last. Richly paid to take risk is where I want to be.
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
Today, 8:47 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2)
@glenart thank you for taking the time to read the article and share your thoughts. It is certainly arguable that the risk has already been priced in. However, given that the discount to NAV is not that much higher than it's 3-YR average discount, I am of the view that it might not be priced in entirely.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.