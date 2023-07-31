Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Is It Over?

Jul. 31, 2023 7:51 AM ET4 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Survey Monday

Is the Fed's inflation fight finally over, or will price pressures make a comeback within the next year?

· The economy is out of the woods
· Another wave is in the making

Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Need more info? Come back to the survey after reading the top story below.

Is it over?

The mega rally on Wall Street in 2023 hasn't been the only thing that many economists and analysts have gotten wrong. The staggering drop in inflation has confounded many market watchers, with the Consumer Price Index falling to 3%, from a high of over 9% seen last summer, as well as the central bank's favored inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditures price index. Data on Friday showed the figure to have moderated on a M/M and Y/Y basis, inching closer to the Fed's key 2% target that is needed for stable prices in the U.S. economy.

Fool me once? Following an infamous "transitory" call from 2021, Jay Powell and Co. made a serious policy U-turn, ratcheting up rates from near zero to 5.5% in the span of 16 months. A technical recession ensued in the first half of 2022, but the U.S. economy has been resilient since then, with quarterly GDP recently growing at a 2.4% annualized rate, or almost a full percentage point stronger than the 1.5% expected. Inflation numbers have also routinely come in better than anticipated, prompting many investors to consider whether the central bank continues to be overly cautious in its fight against inflation to compensate for criticism that it had been late (really late) to the game.

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year, nonetheless the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said at his press conference last week. "We'd really want to be sure that inflation is coming down in a sustainable [way]. It's hard to make - I'm not going to try to make - a numerical assessment of when and where that would be. So we intend, again, to keep policy restrictive until we're confident that inflation is coming down sustainably."

What to watch: As mentioned previously, Powell did shift his tone especially with regards to the outlook for the U.S. economy, with Fed staff no longer predicting a recession. However, the debate still rages on over whether disinflation will be able to find a permanent footing, as well as the impact of additional rate hikes. "Some Fed officials are not yet convinced they've done enough - and don't want inflation to resurge on their watch," noted the American Institute For Economic Research. "If disinflation continues over the next few months, such a hike could prove devastating - not merely wiping out inflation, but economic growth and employment as well." Take the WSB survey.

58 MPG

Seeking to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration has issued a proposal directing automakers to raise the fuel economy of their vehicles to a fleet-wide average of 58 miles per gallon by 2032. The proposed rules by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would be applicable starting in model year 2027, while new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans would rise 10% annually. The NHTSA also said it would try to align regulations with the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed vehicle emissions reductions. Many U.S. automakers are already in the middle of electrifying their fleets, but any changes could impact the plans of Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). (357 comments)

War escalation

Ukrainian drones damaged two office buildings close to the Kremlin and a pig breeding complex on Sunday, marking the third such strike over the past week. While Ukrainian officials didn't acknowledge the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia." Meanwhile, African leaders met with Vladimir Putin to discuss resuming the Black Sea grain deal in the wake of attacks on Ukrainian ports, though Russia seems to be preparing for an even bigger and longer war, in light of recent changes made to military conscription and the Kremlin's overflowing war chest. Former President Dmitry Medvedev also said Moscow would be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's counteroffensive turned out to be successful. (14 comments)

Only Bitcoin

The SEC asked Coinbase Global (COIN) to halt trading in all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin (BTC-USD) before suing the exchange in early June, according to the exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong. The request indicates the SEC's intent to expand its oversight of the crypto industry, at a time when U.S. regulatory authorities are still vying for control. "Delisting every asset other than BTC would've essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the U.S.," Armstrong declared. Investing Group Leader Dilantha De Silva also highlighted the intensifying battle, saying, "The watchdog is very likely to come hard at Coinbase to establish its relevance, given that Coinbase argues the SEC does not have sufficient jurisdiction." (6 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.3%. Hong Kong +0.7%. China +0.5%. India +0.6%.
In Europe, at midday, London flat. Paris +0.7%. Frankfurt +0.2%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.1%. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq +0.1%. Crude +0.8% to $81.24. Gold -0.2% to $1,996.60. Bitcoin +0.3% to $29,387.
Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 3.97%.

Today's Economic Calendar

9:45 Chicago PMI
10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Yellow (YELL) shuts down operations, plans to file for bankruptcy.

Walmart (WMT) pays $1.4B to raise stake in Indian e-commerce giant.

China manufacturing activity shrinks for fourth straight month in July.

Credit card delinquencies tick up, net charge-offs fall in June.

Disaster-prone areas turn haven for those seeking cheaper homes.

J&J's (JNJ) bankruptcy plan to handle talc lawsuits is rejected again.

Biogen (BIIB) to buy Reata (RETA) at enterprise value of $7.3B.

RSV treatment market to surge past $9B by 2029 from $1B today.

Assessing the impact of proposed Basel III endgame rules on banks.

What does Oddity Tech (ODD) signal about AI's future on Wall Street?

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (2.27K)
CPI compounded is up almost 20% over the past 2.5 years. Nothing in today's article/data indicates that is going into reverse. Imo the Fed is very close to it's goal. Powell has done his job imo and unwound the stupidity of zero bound and excess government spending following CV19 and as long as he is Chair will keep FFR close to 2% above reported CPI.
S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (2.27K)
Following up on Friday's post: Fwiw: I think last Thursday was the first air pocket of several more coming. My technical work suggest that if we do not see SPY closing above 460, QQQ above 388 and IWM above 198 in the next three trading days while 401k fund flows and end of month markups are supportive the index rallies will go on extended vacation. The last 4 years show SPY in August alternating up and down with a just slightly positive average gain. September was down 3 of 4 years with an average negative return. MACD for SPY and QQQ are crossed down, IWM MACD is dead neutral but trending down the last week.
All a good day!
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (24.55K)
Survey Monday kicks off the week. Time to get out and vote. Early numbers are showing a landslide is shaping up for "Another wave is in the making."

A proposal directing automakers to raise the fuel economy of their vehicles to a fleet-wide average of 58 miles per gallon by 2032. Where is the mention of what is involved arriving at the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) numbers? There’s a formula to calculate the required CAFE—within limits—for each car based on its “footprint,” which is the product of its wheelbase and track dimensions. Second, because these CAFE requirements are based on size, every car company actually ends up with a different CAFE requirement, depending on the mix and size of cars and trucks that it actually sells. Third, CAFE mpg is very different from the fuel-economy-label mpg numbers on every new car. In general, the combined mpg on a vehicle’s label is about 20 percent lower than the CAFE mpg.

Wanted to include this as it is sliding off the Trending News section- Breaking News- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow would be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine's counteroffensive turned out successful and stressed that Russian armed forces are "keeping global nuclear fire from flaring up."

Trucker Yellow Corp. has sent out notices to customers and employees saying it has ceased all operations, and the Teamsters union said the company notified the union it intends to file for bankruptcy. No gold stars if you "predicted" this a few weeks ago. It was months ago that troubles starting being reported at Yellow.

Ford Motor recalled more than 870K newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. on concerns that the electric parking brakes could turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems.

Speaking of automakers- Tesla is facing a new investigation with the California attorney general’s office looking into safety issues with the company’s Autopilot feature. Tesla is being sued in California by owners complaining about “phantom braking” — alleging Tesla’s cars will abruptly brake while in Autopilot mode for seemingly no reason at all. In China, thousands of the company’s cars are being recalled for the same reason. And in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun its own investigation of the car’s strange alleged braking behaviors.

Speaking of Tesla and how CEO Elon Musk always has a winning card up his sleeve, earlier this month Tesla agreed to pay just over $6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by customers who faced sudden Solar Roof price hikes in 2021 after agreeing to have the systems installed at their homes. Tesla's average installations per week were 21 in 2022, far lower than the company's 1,000-per-week target for 2021. Musk had not provided a forecast for 2022. The first quarter of 2022, its best, saw 421 systems installed in total and 32 per week.

Happy Hunger Games. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:55 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.23K)
Dear Readers, We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion. Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.