Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Albemarle And SQM: These Amazing Stocks Entered High Quality And Bad Momentum Screener

Jul. 31, 2023 8:18 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB), SQMPYPL, TGLS, PERI
Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
873 Followers

Summary

  • Albemarle Corporation and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile are robust companies experiencing growth and downward price pressure while trading in an area of extremely low valuation.
  • Both companies are in the lithium industry and are benefiting from the global trend towards electric vehicles.
  • The long-term outlook for the industry is positive, but there are risks such as nationalization threats and short-term demand drivers.
  • Both companies showed up on my high quality screener, which was designed to find bad momentum stocks with high quality - a perfect storm.
  • Even a further decrease in the price of lithium should be offset by increasing production. It will still be insufficient to meet long-term demand.

Lithium periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation, battery, electric vehicle

Just_Super

The main reason I'm trying to manage more research on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is because both companies showed up in my Top Quality Stock Screener on Seeking

This article was written by

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
873 Followers
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia, small time horizon as investment analyst (in venture capital) and currently hold the position as credit risk analyst (large corporates) in a bank. I love to focus on macro, monetary policy as well as deep dive on companies, trying to handle the business model, fundamental and valuation point of view for the most objective outcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALB, SQM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.