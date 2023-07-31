Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eos Energy Gets Hit By Shortseller Report And Potential Delay To Loan Guarantee

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Eos Energy's shares dropped after shortseller outfit Iceberg Research questioned the validity of the company's backlog.
  • Disappointing Q2 order intake, elevated cash burn, and a potential delay to an eagerly-awaited DoE loan guarantee resulted in additional selling pressure on Friday.
  • Eos Energy will likely have to raise additional capital as soon as next month to avoid running out of funds.
  • Small insider purchase by the company's CEO disclosed after the close of Friday's session might help to put a short-term floor under the stock price.
  • Given the very high likelihood of sizeable, near-term dilution, investors should avoid the shares for the time being.

Last week, shares of zinc-based energy storage solutions provider Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. or "Eos Energy" (NASDAQ:EOSE, EOSEW) got hit by a report from shortseller outfit Iceberg Research questioning the validity of

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

r
renewable_energy_is_marketing
Today, 9:04 AM
I am fairly confident your article contains a significant factual error due, at least in part, to a Seeking Alpha transcription error from the 2023 Q1 earnings call.

You cite the Seeking Alpha transcription as:
"The overall size of the loan hasn't changed from what we've said previously to 50 plus."

The transcription should have read:
"The overall size of the loan hasn't changed from what we've said previously - 250 plus". [NOT "to 50 plus"]

Listen to this part of the call at around 28:05, as the call audio is also available on Seeking Alpha, and I believe you will notice the problem.

Lest you think I am being a troll, please review the Q4 2022 conference call transcript, also available on SA, where the same analyst - Christopher Souther - says, around 35:10 mark in call:
"In the update a month ago, you called out the DoE loan for as much as 250 million."
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 9:12 AM
AnalystPremium
@renewable_energy_is_marketing

Thanks for the comment. After listening to the conference call replay, I do agree with your take.

I will try to submit a correction but SA has changed authors' abilities to make changes to an already published article.
r
renewable_energy_is_marketing
Today, 9:13 AM
@renewable_energy_is_marketing Further evidence the transcript is wrong: see the Feb. 2, 2023 business update from the EOS website.

"...We continue to progress through the Department of Energy Loan Programs Office’s due diligence process, and we expect that our loan amount could be at least $250 million, if successfully approved."

investors.eose.com/...
i
irongate
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
as always.. this SA author is more fact based and less hyperbole than most. Thanks alex for another balanced view
