Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta: Quantifying Remaining Upside And The Reality Labs Burden

Jul. 31, 2023 9:21 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)5 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • The amazing turnaround of Meta gained steam after second quarter results and guidance that exceeded expectations.
  • Fueled by the recovery in ads and industry-leading targeting capabilities, Meta was able to sustain its momentum, showcasing an impressive 11% growth and a 441 bps adjusted margin expansion.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CFO Susan Li tried to keep investors honest, as they repeatedly reiterated the company's focus on Reality Labs, which surpassed $40B in cumulative losses.
  • Let's quantify the remaining upside and assess the magnitude of value destruction that is caused by Reality Labs.

Facebook

panida wijitpanya

The amazing turnaround of Meta (NASDAQ:META) gained steam after second quarter results and guidance that exceeded expectations. I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $427 per share.

Introduction

Fueled by a recovery in the ads

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.08K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 9:53 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (646)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions regarding my analysis.
L
Lokesh277
Today, 11:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
Long on Meta! Liked the analysis, believe Mark will taper down his escalation of commitment on Reality Labs as time goes along since it’s hard to admit such a mega error in judgement so soon! Reels and advertising business can flourish 👍
P
PaisleyPark
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (2)
Meta has spent $30B on Reality Labs with tens of billions more planned. What is their plan for this massive investment to pay off? This is looking increasingly like flushing money down the toilet.
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.49K)
This motley fool article said it best:
www.fool.com/...

"One is that the bleeding for Reality Labs continues until so much pressure builds that the company is forced to largely abandon its metaverse vision. "
The other scenario is that all of this works out.

My opinion: There just isn't enough demand to justify the excessive amount of R&D on this. 700 million would be good enough. Not 4billion
The fact that other companies cut back says it all
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:13 AM
Premium
Comments (4.85K)
The Reality Labs Burden. A burden until it isn’t…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.