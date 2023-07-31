Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Physicians Realty Trust: A Case For M&A

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
838 Followers

Summary

  • Physicians Realty Trust is perhaps the best candidate for M&A among REITs in the Medical Office Building market.
  • Physicians Realty is the smallest of five major REITs active in that space, both the share price and the dividend have been flat for years, yielding minimal real returns.
  • With few avenues available to significantly improve results, a sale to a larger peer could reduce the cost of capital, reduce overhead costs, and potentially achieve beneficial local market concentration.
  • Welltower Inc. appears to be the most likely buyer. I would not be surprised to see an acquisition in the next year.

Pile US Currency Coins Action Motion Falling Change Closeup Money Blurred Background - Stock Photo

pamelasphotopoetry/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is the smallest of the five major REITs active in the Medical Office Building ("MOB") market. Total returns for the last five years have barely matched inflation, with the share price

This article was written by

Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOC, HR, VRT, PEAK, GMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or investment advisor. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
bengraved
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (1.21K)
I wouldn't mind if Well bought Doc. Long both.
