Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

One REIT To Sell And One REIT To Buy

Aug. 01, 2023 8:05 AM ETSKT, SPG, SPG.PJ, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ5 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Most REITs are today priced at historically low valuations.
  • But that does not mean that all REITs are worth buying.
  • I highlight one REIT that I would sell and a superior alternative.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Clock with words Time to Sell. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Stock market trade 3d illustration..

JuSun

Not all REITs (VNQ) are created equal.

Some are today priced at exceptionally low valuations and offer significant upside potential in a future recovery.

Others are overleveraged, poorly managed, own challenged properties, are overpriced, and could suffer a lot more downside in

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial 

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

  

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
59.65K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Article Update Today, 8:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.48K)
What other REITs would you consider selling today? Let me know in the comment section below.

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
g
gofergold1
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (102)
Thanks for the good word on SPG, Jussi. All I would add is that a Dave Simon has been a breath of fresh air as CEO, compared to his peers. His experience and the team he has assembled over the years gives me confidence to hold and add to the name.
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (392)
You continue to pound the table about selling SKT. This has continued for quite some time. The performance of this REIT during that period has been far better than many, if not most or your recommendations. In fact from my observation it has outperformed its peers quite nicely, including BSR, one of your favorites. I think most of your work is really helpful & I own some of your selections but maybe your negative bias has clouded your judgement with this REIT. Maybe after the COVID experience people want to go to do some outlet shopping. The management of both SKT and SPG have proven themselves to be very good and very flexible in these tough times. Sorry abut venting about this but I’m just tired of your continual bearish thoughts as the stock continues to advance with FFO beats and dividend raises
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.48K)
@Jerlyn111 Its strong past performance does not make it a good investment opportunity today. Also, note that I was already negative about SKT years ago before the pandemic when it traded at higher levels.

Please explain to me why is it a better opportunity than SPG as an example. My capital is limited and if I had to pick one, it would be SPG without hesitation.

Jussi
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (392)
@Jussi Askola I just think there are many better sale choices than SKT. And, of course at some point with its recent move up, it may underperform. I do not own SPG but I think it’s a reasonable choice at this time
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.