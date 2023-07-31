FXE: Short The Euro On Diverging Economic Fundamentals
Summary
- Shorting the Euro may be a winning trade as economic fundamentals diverge between the US and Eurozone economies.
- The US economy appears to have achieved a 'soft landing' as GDP continues to grow with a strong labour market while inflation is quickly receding.
- On the other hand, European inflation remains high and PMIs suggest the European economy may be contracting.
- A weaker European economy will require more dovish policies from the ECB, which will weigh on the Euro.
I believe shorting the Euro (EUR:USD) either in FX markets directly or via the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) will be a wining trade in the next few months as economic fundamentals diverge between the U.S. and the Eurozone economy.
Simply put, the Fed appears to have engineered a 'soft landing' in the U.S. while Europe appears to be entering a stagflationary 'hard landing'. This may lead to the ECB being more dovish than the Fed in upcoming policy meetings and weigh on the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar.
Fund Overview
First, a brief background on the FXE ETF. The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust is designed to track the price of the Euro in US dollar. The FXE ETF has $240 milion in assets and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.
The FXE ETF allows investors to easily gain exposure to the Euro against the US dollar without having to open an FX brokerage account or pay FX conversion fees and wide bid/ask spreads when trading with banks.
Relative Interest Rate Differential Drove Euro Strength
As I wrote in my last update on the FXE ETF, the relative pace of interest rate increases between the European Central Bank ("ECB") and the U.S. Federal Reserve ("Fed") was the main driver behind the Euro's strength relative to the U.S. dollar in the past few months.
Recall, the Fed began increasing its policy rates in March 2022, in an effort to combat raging inflation (Figure 1).
On the other hand, the ECB stayed pat until July 2022, when it too decided it must take up the fight against inflation and started off raising interest rates (Figure 2).
Therefore, from March to September of last year, the Fed was the much more aggressive central bank, raising interest rates by 300 bps by September 22nd, while the ECB had only raised 125 bps at the same point in time. This led to a plunge in the Euro, from approximately 1.10 when the Fed starting raising interest rates to a low of 0.95 in late September (Figure 3).
However, by October 2022, the Fed was laying the groundwork for reducing the pace of its interest rate increases, since it could not raise by 75 bps at every meeting indefinitely. At the same time, the ECB was just getting started in its own interest rate hiking cycle and it had a lot of catching up to do.
The diverging pace of interest rate increases, with the Fed raising by 75 bps in November, then slowing down to 50 bps in December and 25 bps in February, while the ECB raised by 75 bps in November, 50 bps in December, and 50 bps in February, meant that the ECB was relatively more hawkish than the Fed, and this supported the Euro's rally back to the 1.10 level.
Changing ECB Tone May Favour The Dollar...
However, with the Fed and the ECB both potentially finished with their interest rate hiking cycles, it appears the winds are shifting yet again in the EUR/USD market.
First, it is important to note that both the Fed and the ECB raised their policy rates by 25 bps on July 26 and 27th respectively. However, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded hawkish with his statements that additional rate hikes may be necessary depending on incoming data, ECB President Christine Lagarde was decisively more dovish, noting that ECB policy rates were in balance with "the possibility of a pause".
Lagarde's timidness was not lost on the market, as the Euro plummeted by almost 1% on July 27th (Figure 4).
...Due To Diverging Economic Performance
The main reason behind strong move in the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro could be due to the fundamentals of the U.S. economy versus the European one.
On the U.S. side, despite the Fed's 525 bps of interest rate increases since March 2022, the U.S. economy continues to race along, with the BEA recently reporting that the U.S. economy grew at a 2.4% YoY rate in Q2, far ahead of consensus estimates of 1.8% (Figure 5).
Furthermore, the U.S. labour market continues to be strong, with initial jobless claims of only 221k, beating estimates of 235k.
With headline CPI inflation declining to 3.0% YoY in June, the Fed appears to have engineered the fabled 'soft landing', where inflation is receding without throwing the U.S. economy into recession (Figure 6).
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Europe. In contrast to the U.S., the European economy appears to be sputtering on the brink of recession, with the HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI dipping to 48.9 in July, a big miss versus consensus at 49.7 and June's 49.9 level. A contraction in the PMI has historically corresponded with negative GDP readings (Figure 7).
At the same time, European inflation is not receding at the same pace as the U.S., with the Eurozone as a whole still experiencing a 6.4% YoY inflation rate in June (Figure 8).
In my view, Europe appears to be entering 'stagflation', in contrast to the U.S. soft-landing.
The implication going forward is that if Europe falls into recession, then the ECB will have no choice but to cut interest rates, regardless of still-high inflation.
Speculators Longest In Years
Another knock against the Euro is that since positions bottomed in September, speculators have been busy betting on a rise in the Euro versus the U.S. dollar, with speculative positioning the longest in years (Figure 9). The risk is that once the fundamentals and technicals start to weaken against Euro, there may be a rush for the exits by speculators.
Technicals Suggest A Break Is Coming
Technically, the Euro is on the verge of breaking down from a multi-month bearish 'wedge' formation, with the PPO indicator already having crossed mechanically into negative territory (Figure 10).
Investors long the Euro should consider selling. I would personally go short the Euro on a break of this wedge formation at 1.09 for a trade back to parity.
Similarly, the FXE ETF has the same pattern as the Euro, with breakdown levels at 100 on the FXE ETF (Figure 11). Investors currently long the FXE ETF should consider exiting.
Investors looking to short the FXE ETF may wish to utilize options instead, as the ETF itself is hard to borrow, with a borrow fee rate of 9.73% as per Interactive Brokers (Figure 12).
For example, a December 100/95 put spread on FXE can be bought for $0.95 with a maximum payout of $5 if the FXE ETF trades to $95 by expiry (Figure 11).
Conclusion
With diverging economic fortunes, I believe the Euro is set to weaken against the U.S. dollar in the coming months. I would consider shorting the Euro directly via FX markets or buying a put spread on the FXE ETF. I rate the Euro / FXE a sell.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EUR:USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
