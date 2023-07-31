fatido

I believe shorting the Euro (EUR:USD) either in FX markets directly or via the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) will be a wining trade in the next few months as economic fundamentals diverge between the U.S. and the Eurozone economy.

Simply put, the Fed appears to have engineered a 'soft landing' in the U.S. while Europe appears to be entering a stagflationary 'hard landing'. This may lead to the ECB being more dovish than the Fed in upcoming policy meetings and weigh on the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar.

Fund Overview

First, a brief background on the FXE ETF. The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust is designed to track the price of the Euro in US dollar. The FXE ETF has $240 milion in assets and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.

The FXE ETF allows investors to easily gain exposure to the Euro against the US dollar without having to open an FX brokerage account or pay FX conversion fees and wide bid/ask spreads when trading with banks.

Relative Interest Rate Differential Drove Euro Strength

As I wrote in my last update on the FXE ETF, the relative pace of interest rate increases between the European Central Bank ("ECB") and the U.S. Federal Reserve ("Fed") was the main driver behind the Euro's strength relative to the U.S. dollar in the past few months.

Recall, the Fed began increasing its policy rates in March 2022, in an effort to combat raging inflation (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FOMC policy rates (federalreserve.gov)

On the other hand, the ECB stayed pat until July 2022, when it too decided it must take up the fight against inflation and started off raising interest rates (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - ECB policy rates (ecb.europa.eu)

Therefore, from March to September of last year, the Fed was the much more aggressive central bank, raising interest rates by 300 bps by September 22nd, while the ECB had only raised 125 bps at the same point in time. This led to a plunge in the Euro, from approximately 1.10 when the Fed starting raising interest rates to a low of 0.95 in late September (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Interest rate differentials drove Euro (Author created with stockcharts.com)

However, by October 2022, the Fed was laying the groundwork for reducing the pace of its interest rate increases, since it could not raise by 75 bps at every meeting indefinitely. At the same time, the ECB was just getting started in its own interest rate hiking cycle and it had a lot of catching up to do.

The diverging pace of interest rate increases, with the Fed raising by 75 bps in November, then slowing down to 50 bps in December and 25 bps in February, while the ECB raised by 75 bps in November, 50 bps in December, and 50 bps in February, meant that the ECB was relatively more hawkish than the Fed, and this supported the Euro's rally back to the 1.10 level.

Changing ECB Tone May Favour The Dollar...

However, with the Fed and the ECB both potentially finished with their interest rate hiking cycles, it appears the winds are shifting yet again in the EUR/USD market.

First, it is important to note that both the Fed and the ECB raised their policy rates by 25 bps on July 26 and 27th respectively. However, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded hawkish with his statements that additional rate hikes may be necessary depending on incoming data, ECB President Christine Lagarde was decisively more dovish, noting that ECB policy rates were in balance with "the possibility of a pause".

Lagarde's timidness was not lost on the market, as the Euro plummeted by almost 1% on July 27th (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Euro fell against the US dollar on July 27th (tradingeconomics.com)

...Due To Diverging Economic Performance

The main reason behind strong move in the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro could be due to the fundamentals of the U.S. economy versus the European one.

On the U.S. side, despite the Fed's 525 bps of interest rate increases since March 2022, the U.S. economy continues to race along, with the BEA recently reporting that the U.S. economy grew at a 2.4% YoY rate in Q2, far ahead of consensus estimates of 1.8% (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - US GDP grew at 2.4% YoY rate in Q2/23 (BEA)

Furthermore, the U.S. labour market continues to be strong, with initial jobless claims of only 221k, beating estimates of 235k.

With headline CPI inflation declining to 3.0% YoY in June, the Fed appears to have engineered the fabled 'soft landing', where inflation is receding without throwing the U.S. economy into recession (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - US CPI inflation slowed to 3% YoY (BLS)

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Europe. In contrast to the U.S., the European economy appears to be sputtering on the brink of recession, with the HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI dipping to 48.9 in July, a big miss versus consensus at 49.7 and June's 49.9 level. A contraction in the PMI has historically corresponded with negative GDP readings (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - European PMI dipping into contraction territory (S&P Global)

At the same time, European inflation is not receding at the same pace as the U.S., with the Eurozone as a whole still experiencing a 6.4% YoY inflation rate in June (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Eurozone inflation remains stubbornly high (ec.europa.eu)

In my view, Europe appears to be entering 'stagflation', in contrast to the U.S. soft-landing.

The implication going forward is that if Europe falls into recession, then the ECB will have no choice but to cut interest rates, regardless of still-high inflation.

Speculators Longest In Years

Another knock against the Euro is that since positions bottomed in September, speculators have been busy betting on a rise in the Euro versus the U.S. dollar, with speculative positioning the longest in years (Figure 9). The risk is that once the fundamentals and technicals start to weaken against Euro, there may be a rush for the exits by speculators.

Figure 9 - Speculative positioning in Euro the longest in years (investing.com)

Technicals Suggest A Break Is Coming

Technically, the Euro is on the verge of breaking down from a multi-month bearish 'wedge' formation, with the PPO indicator already having crossed mechanically into negative territory (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Euro breaking down from a wedge (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Investors long the Euro should consider selling. I would personally go short the Euro on a break of this wedge formation at 1.09 for a trade back to parity.

Similarly, the FXE ETF has the same pattern as the Euro, with breakdown levels at 100 on the FXE ETF (Figure 11). Investors currently long the FXE ETF should consider exiting.

Figure 11 - FXE has similar pattern as the Euro (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Investors looking to short the FXE ETF may wish to utilize options instead, as the ETF itself is hard to borrow, with a borrow fee rate of 9.73% as per Interactive Brokers (Figure 12).

Figure 10 - FXE is hard to borrow (interactive brokers)

For example, a December 100/95 put spread on FXE can be bought for $0.95 with a maximum payout of $5 if the FXE ETF trades to $95 by expiry (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - FXE 100/95 put spread payout profile (interactive brokers)

Conclusion

With diverging economic fortunes, I believe the Euro is set to weaken against the U.S. dollar in the coming months. I would consider shorting the Euro directly via FX markets or buying a put spread on the FXE ETF. I rate the Euro / FXE a sell.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.