Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FXE: Short The Euro On Diverging Economic Fundamentals

Jul. 31, 2023 9:54 AM ETEuro / US Dollar (EUR:USD), FXE, USD:EUR
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • Shorting the Euro may be a winning trade as economic fundamentals diverge between the US and Eurozone economies.
  • The US economy appears to have achieved a 'soft landing' as GDP continues to grow with a strong labour market while inflation is quickly receding.
  • On the other hand, European inflation remains high and PMIs suggest the European economy may be contracting.
  • A weaker European economy will require more dovish policies from the ECB, which will weigh on the Euro.
Euro flows into a bottomless funnel

fatido

I believe shorting the Euro (EUR:USD) either in FX markets directly or via the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) will be a wining trade in the next few months as economic fundamentals diverge between the U.S. and the

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.36K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EUR:USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.