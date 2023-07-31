The Economy And The S&P 500 Led By The Dow?

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The DJIA is not a market-cap weight averaged, but a price weighted index. The DJIA moves faster than the S&P 500 and the economy, so quite often leads the market and the economy upward or downward.

Since July 10, the DJIA has moved up in 11 sessions in a row until July 24.

The 3 highest price stocks were 1) UnitedHealth (UNH) ($505.23), 2) Goldman Sachs (GS) ($354.19), and, 3) Microsoft (MSFT) ($350.98), while the 3 lowest price stocks were 1) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ($30.63, 2) Verizon (VZ) ($34.24) and 4) Intel (INTC) ($34.55).

We have to concentrate on higher priced stocks which have a heavier influence compared to lower price stocks.

Introduction of Table 1

Table 1. The CORRELs Among 7 DJIA Bulls in Jul 03 - 25 MMM DOW MSFT CAT CSCO AAPL VZ MMM * -11% -59% -85% -69% -42% 55% DOW -11% * 33% 10% 7% 43% -28% MSFT -59% 33% * -74% -29% -78% 60% CAT -85% 10% -74% * -53% -43% 83% CSCO -69% 7% -29% -53% * -30% 14% AAPL -42% 43% -78% -43% -30% * 27% VZ 55% -28% 60% 83% 14% 27% * NOTE: Source is Yahoo Finance and Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The DJIA 30 stocks segmented as:

1) The Leader (Bullish) [Bull] 7 Stocks (MMM, DOW, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, AAPL, and VZ)

2) The Bull 8 Stocks (UNH, CVX, CRM, JNJ, WBA, HD, AMGN, IBM)

3) The Laggers (or Bearish) [Bear] 7 Stocks (Hon, INTC, PG, WMT, KO, V, and AXP)

4) The Bear 8 Stocks (GS, MCD, JPM, MRK, TRV, NKE, BA, and DIS) .

Selecting Individual Stocks vs. Portfolios

Most investors invest in any single securities (stocks or ETFs). A single security is riskier than a portfolio, which is not just a group of securities, but is a well-selected cluster, considering mainly a lower correlation among all components to achieve your investment goal.

The portfolio templates are made by my investment experience in a couple of decades, and an extensive analysis with the observed market data which is the most trustful source. You can easily adapt any template and follow my instruction.

Correlation Coefficient [CORREL]

CORREL computes how tightly two components move in relation to each other, ignoring the causality between them one way or the other. The tighter, the higher percentage. When two components move in the opposite direction each other, we have a negative percentage.

Negative percentages or lower percentages are carefully selected in making a Portfolio with three or four components.

Each line of Table1 from MMM to VZ has the CORRELs with other 6 Stocks:

1) 3M (MMM) has all nice negative CORRELs except with VZ.

2) DOW (Dow Chemical) has two negative CORRELs with MMM and VZ, and 3 lower CORRELs with MSFT (Microsoft), CAT (Caterpillar), CSCO (Cisco).

3) MSFT has one lower CORREL with DOW and 4 negative CORRELs with MMM, CAT, CSCO, AAPL.

4) CAT has 4 negative CORRELs with MMM, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, and one lower CORREL with DOW.

5) CSCO has 3 negative CORRELs with MMM, MSFT, AAPL, and two lower CORRELs with DOW and VZ.

6) AAPL has 4 negative CORRELs with MMM, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, and one Lower CORREL with VZ.

7) VZ has one negative CORREL with DOW and two lower CORRELs with CSCO and AAPL.

The 13 DJIA Bull 7 Portfolio Templates

1) MMM (35%) DOW (30%) MSFT (35%)

2) MMM (25%) AAPL (25%) CAT (25%) CSCO (25%)

3) DOW (35%) VZ (35%) CSCO (30%)

4) DOW (25%) MMM (25%) MSFT (25%) CAT (25%)

5) MSFT (35%) CAT (35%) CSCO (30%)

6) MSFT (25%) AAPL (25%) MMM (25%) DOW (25%)

7) CAT (35%) CSCO (30%) AAPL (35%)

8) CAT (25%) MSFT (25%) DOW (25%) MMM (25%)

9) CSCO (25%) DOW (25%) MMM (25%) MSFT (25%)

10) CSCO (25%) VZ (25%) AAPL (25%) CAT (25%)

11) AAPL (35%) MMM (35%) VZ (30%)

12) AAPL (25%) MSFT (25%) CAT (25%) CSCO (25%)

13) VZ (25%) AAPL (25%) CSCO (25%) DOW (25%)

The Innovative “Paper-and-Pencil-Only” (“PPO”) Approach

The “PPO” Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrates a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/downtrend which has not been detected by clever algorithms (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts. The PPO distinguishes the movement SPY or other ETFs as “P” (plus) or “m” (minus), without considering the size of changes. Currently, the PPO approach works on 1) Uptrend, starting March 31, 2023, 2) the Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI], and the Sector Diffusion Index (SDI) ... as described in this article, July 26, 2023.

DJIA in July

The DJIA (DIA) has surged since July 10, until July 24, recording its all-time high in 11 consecutive sessions, as shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Trifecta Data Jun 30 - Jul 21 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 06/30/23 443.28 343.33 369.42 * * * * 07/03/23 443.79 343.55 370.29 P P P Tp 07/05/23 443.13 342.29 370.28 m m m Tm 07/06/23 439.66 338.71 367.46 m m m Tm 07/07/23 438.55 336.92 366.24 m m m Tm 07/10/23 439.66 339.06 366.36 P P P Tp 07/11/23 442.46 342.12 368.17 P P P Tp 07/12/23 446.02 343.11 372.82 P P P Tp 07/13/23 449.56 343.4 379.15 P P P Tp 07/14/23 449.28 344.65 379.07 m P m Tp 07/17/23 450.84 345.32 382.61 P P P Tp 07/18/23 454.19 349.05 385.74 P P P Tp 07/19/23 455.20 350.16 385.65 P P m D 07/20/23 452.18 351.89 376.76 m P m S 07/21/23 452.18 352.14 375.63 m P m S 07/24/23 455.44 354.32 378.78 P P P Tp NOTE The Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Tp is Trifecta of "P", the Tm is the trifecta of "m", the 'D" is the double of "P", and "S" is a single of "P".

Fifteen “Bull” Stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks), and Fifteen “Bear” stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks) are just a tentative division.

The “Bull’ group happened to outperform, while the “bear” bunch somewhat underperformed recently. All 30 DJIA stocks are well-selected blue chips. Therefore, investors should not think the latter are inferior to the former.

The Final Thought

We already had the S&P 500 11 Sectors' CORREL Table and 12 Portfolio Templates previously.

Now, our Portfolio-Template Series extends to four Parts of the DJIA. Part I is made. For young investors (younger than 55) that have a higher level of risk tolerance, I believe they may use the DJIA Portfolio templates, because they have a potentially higher upward potential with a higher potential risk tolerance generally.

Investors may change the allocations in any template, but a permanent asset allocation, (meaning no changes in allocations and no re-balancing) is highly recommended.

The current super bull market [SBM] (stating in Mar 2009) has been suppressed since the NBER Pandemic Recession [PR] and the bear market (based on the PR) in Mar 2020. The PR and Bear Market were wrong calls in my view, according to “A Bear?..” and “The Pandemic Recession…”.

As a consequence, I believe the SBM will move up sluggishly with headwinds from the Fed's continuing rate hike campaign until 2025, as the Fed predicts. After 2025 we expect a garden-variety recession or the SBM will continue until 2027 perhaps more strongly with any potential tailwinds.