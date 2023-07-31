Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 9:54 AM ETMedicure Inc. (MCUJF), MPH:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

Medicure Inc. (OTCPK:MCUJF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Albert Friesen - Chief Executive Officer

Haaris Uddin - Chief Financial Officer

Neil Owens - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kurt Caramanidis - Carl M Hennig, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to Medicure's Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter-Ended June 30, 2023. My name is Holly and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to future results, events and expectations, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the company's most recent Annual Information Form and Form 20-F. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference and today's date is July 31, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Albert Friesen Chief Executive Officer of Medicure. Please go ahead Dr. Friesen.

Albert Friesen

Thank you, Holly. And good morning to all on the call. We appreciate your interest and participation in today's call. Joining me are today for the Q2 2023 financial statements are Dr. Neil Owens, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Haaris Uddin, Medicare's Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to report that net revenue of 6.0 million for Q2, which continues the steady growth from previous quarters.

Net income was CAD 253,000 or CAD 0.02 per share and EBITDA was CAD 948,000, all showing consistent good financial returns. AGGRASTAT sales, ZYPITAMAG sales and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.