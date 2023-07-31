Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tighter Policy All Around

Jean Boivin, PhD
  • Major central banks tightened policy last week, including unexpectedly in Japan. We see the potential for rising Japanese bond yields to pull global yields higher.
  • The Bank of Japan tweaked its yield cap, sending local yields to a nine-year high. Developed market stocks hit 15-month highs.
  • U.S. jobs data this week is likely to show still-low unemployment, confirming a tight labor market. We see weak euro area activity as rate hikes bite.

Bank of Japan in the background of blue sky

The Bank of Japan - or BOJ - took another step last week to wind down stimulus by loosening its policy of capping 10-year government bond yields.

Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

bluescorpion0
Today, 11:08 AM
Japan is a big economy but is it really so big to pull global yields higher? In other words, does Japan really matter to the world?
billpeace65
Today, 10:50 AM
Drawing these conclusions from phony fed data (always subject to negative revisions) and lagging indicators is folly. Watch the Youtube videos by Jeff Snider to get the real data and actual facts on the global economy. Long $TLT.
