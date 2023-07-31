Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Earnings: Tale Of 3 Trends, Customer, Revenues, Profits

Jul. 31, 2023 10:30 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)4 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. experienced a slowdown in customer adoption and projects a material revenue growth rate decline for the rest of 2023.
  • Despite improving profitability, the company's revenue growth rates are decelerating.
  • SoFi's bullish full-year outlook revision may not prevent revenue growth rates from reaching around 30% CAGR by the end of 2023, a significant drop from previous periods.
  • While the balance sheet is stronger with about 30% cash, the stock's valuation, assuming optimistic 2024 assumptions, appears fairly priced, considering the company's still largely unprofitable and decelerating revenue growth rates.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hand of businessman using smart phone with coin icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

Investment Thesis

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is one of the most closely followed fintech companies. With both its passionate bulls

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.84K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

James_B profile picture
James_B
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
Aside from being up over 17% right now... $SOFI's NIM and deposits are growing at high pace while other financial institutions are either decelerating or paying far too high in rates in order to acquire. If the Fed pauses rates, $SOFI should benefit via NIM expansion. Their loans will also be more valuable than what they are now.

I'm also curious about the pilot core banking system. I haven't seen any information on that yet.
Richard Gordon profile picture
Richard Gordon
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (1.03K)
If SOFIs student loan business picks back up does it change your thesis at all?
M
Medguy
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
@Richard Gordon CEO NOTO forecast student loan activity picking up in Q1 2024
M
Medguy
Today, 10:36 AM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
Would be nice if your article pulled stock back a bit so we can add more for the longer term
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.