IGO Limited (IPGDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 10:42 AM ETIGO Limited (IPGDF), IIDDY
IGO Limited (OTCPK:IPGDF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call July 30, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Dusci - Acting CEO

Kath Bozanic - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley Australia

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Levi Spry - UBS

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Kaan Peker - RBC

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie

Tom Hays - CLSA

Jon Bishop - Jarden Group Australia

Matt Dusci

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this call this morning, as we present our June quarterly operating and financial results. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Kath Bozanic.

Slide 2 highlights our cautionary statement and disclaimer. Of note, all currency amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. Also note that our quarter and full year results are unaudited, and we'll be reporting our audited full year financial results on the 31st of August.

Turning to Slide 3. I want to start this morning's call with a comment on safety. Over the course of the last 12 months, we have experienced too many incidents of harm to our people. The Board and management teams have responded to ensure that our people are engaged with our safety programs and driven a review of our risk assessment, safety systems and training to help minimize the likelihood and severity of safety events. We have boosted resources both on site and from corporate support and continue to closely examine ways in which we can drive better outcomes. It's pleasing that we have recorded reductions in our total reportable injury frequency rate over the course of FY '23, with the majority of these being low severity incidents, but we still have a way to go.

Turning to Slide 4, where we'll outline some of

