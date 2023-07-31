Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Legrand SA (LGRVF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 10:54 AM ETLegrand SA (LGRVF), LGRDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

Legrand SA (OTCPK:LGRVF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 31, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Benoît Coquart - CEO and Director

Franck Lemery - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

James Moore - Redburn

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America.

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Alasdair Leslie - SG

Jonathan Mounsey - BNB Exane

Eric Lemarie - CIC Market Solutions

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Aurelio Calderon - Morgan Stanley

Delphin Brault - ODDO BHF

Supriya Subramanian - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Legrand 2023 First Semester Results Conference Call. Later, there will be a question-and-answer session. And for your information, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, Mr. Benoît Coquart; and the CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Please go ahead, sir.

Benoît Coquart

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for connecting to this webcast. So Franck, Ronan and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2023 first half results conference call and webcast. Please note, as usual, that this call is recorded. We have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website.

After a few opening remarks, we will comment the results into more details. I begin on Page 4 with the 2 key takeaways of this release. First, Legrand recorded very solid results in the contracting building market, and we continue to deploy our strategic road map through a range of growth and development initiatives.

Second, we have revised our full year target upward. So moving to Page 6 to 7. I will start with an overview of sales. In the first half of 2023, our sales grew in total by

