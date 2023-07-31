Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 10:55 AM ETGold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF)
SA Transcripts
Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCPK:ELKMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 30, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Hughes - General Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Duncan Gibbs - Managing Director and CEO

John Mullumby - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Tyrrell - GM of Discovery

Conference Call Participants

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Bradley Watson - Bell Potter

Meredith Schwarz - Bank of America

Duncan Hughes

Thank you, Zach, and welcome, everyone, to our June quarterly analyst call. We've got to continue to see a strong Aussie dollar gold price, close to $2,950 an ounce for the quarter. As a result, Gold Road sold its ounces at record high sales price. As you will be aware, our production is completely unhedged. So that is a favorable knock-on effect to the cash flow generation for the quarter.

In the presentation today, we will be referring to the quarterly results slides that can be viewed on the live webcast, our website or the ASX release. Those on the webcast and on the phone are able to submit a question for us to address at the end of this call.

On the call today, we have Duncan Gibbs, Managing Director and CEO; John Mullumby, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Tyrrell, GM of Discovery; and we have Keely Woodward, Joint Company Secretary.

Moving to Slide 3 now for a summary of the June quarterly results. Bryah continues to operate safely and reported no lost time injuries during the quarter. Bryah is now at over 810 days LTI free, a great result from the operation.

Sadly, the quarter saw 2 LTIs reported for the Gold Road exploration team, and our overall 12-month LTI frequency rate has subsequently increased from 0 to 2.13.

The June quarter saw gold production from Gruyere of 76,053 ounces produced

