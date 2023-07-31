Nikada

Wall Street heads into another busy earnings week, with 15% of the S&P (SP500) by market cap reporting and 20% of the Nasdaq (COMP.lND).

Societe Generale has seven things to know for Q2 earnings so far:

81% of firm have beaten estimates on EPS, the highest figure since 3Q 2021.

62% have beaten estimates on sales, lower than last quarter, "suggesting margins are where the surprises are."

The average EPS beat is 5.8% vs sales beat of 1.3%.

Margins have surprised, "most likely driven by cost cuts and potentially also interest income … rising strongly with the Fed hikes."

Shares of companies that beat underperformed the market by 0.2%, companies that missed underperformed the market by 0.5% two days after reporting.

Strongest EPS beats have been concentrated in Growth sectors like Communication (NYSEARCA:XLC), Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer (Staples/Discretionary) (NYSEARCA:XLP) (NYSEARCA:XLY), while Financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) has lagged.

Quality and Momentum have seen the strongest beats, with Value and Small-size the lowest.

The S&P 500 2Q EPS tracker is up 2% this quarter, but 2023/24 EPS forecasts are flat.

Now a look at today’s trading –

Stocks are drifting to start the week. That’s not surprising given the Big Tech earnings coming out and payrolls at the end of the week.

The S&P (SP500), Dow (DJI) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are up around 0.1% but choppy.

Rates are slightly lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is hovering around 3.95%.

Oil (CL1:COM) and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) are higher. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a little lower.

Among active stocks –

Ford Motor (F) recalled more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. on concerns that the electric parking brakes could turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems.

Wedbush Securities added Pegasystems (PEGA) to its Best Ideas citing a "compelling" risk-reward scenario for the stock. Dan Ives says the "growth story and business model turnaround is now in motion …. despite the knee jerk negative reaction post print."

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) got a double downgrade from Piper Sandler. Piper cut the commercial mortgage REIT stock to Underweight from Overweight as the stock's premium vs. its peers has grown "too rich" given the current interest rate environment.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations as personal loan originations climbed and the company attracted new members with good credit scores. The company known for refinancing student loans now expects 2023 adjusted net revenue of $1.974 to $2.034 billion vs. the $1.99 billion consensus.

Among other stories of note -

The SEC asked Coinbase (COIN) to halt trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin (BTC-USD) before suing the exchange. That’s according to CEO Brian Armstrong, who spoke to the Financial Times.

Armstrong says the SEC said that they "believe every asset other than bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a security." He replied: "that's not our interpretation of the law."

He says the SEC refused to explain its rationale for the request, but it asserted that every crypto other than bitcoin (BTC-USD) needs to delisted. And that rationale made it easy for him to go to court.

Software-as-a-Service company New Relic (NEWR) agreed to a sale to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG (TPG) for $6.5 billion in cash. The private equity firms are paying $87 per share in cash for New Relic, representing a 26% premium to its share price on Friday.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

As the run-up in the stock market continues, BMO Capital Markets recommends a barbell strategy where investors balance growth with defense.

Strategist Brian Belski says his S&P bull scenario of 5,050 by year end is looking more credible, but a lot of uncertainty remains and choppiness will be the mainstay.

Belski says they are "staunch advocates of a barbell approach to portfolio positioning," with a risk-plus-defense approach outperforming "considerably" in recent weeks.

For risk he focuses on growth at a reasonable price. Those are stocks with below-market valuation and above-market earnings growth expectations.

Stocks rated Outperform by BMO that fit the theme include Corteva (CTVA), PayPal (PYPL) and SLB (SLB).

For defense, he says focus on stocks with "long track records of dividend increases, as well as above market dividend yield and growth characteristics."

Those picks include Goldman Sachs (GS), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).