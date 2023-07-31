Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 11:12 AM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Evanson - VP, IR

Richard B. Cohen - Chairman and CEO

Tom Ernst - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Gregory Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital

Christopher Snyder - UBS

Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird

Joseph Giordano - TD Cowen

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Symbotic's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today’s conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Jeff Evanson, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Evanson

Good morning, everyone. Jeff Evanson here and Olivia thank you for the introduction. Welcome to Symbotic's third quarter 2023 financial results webcast. Our press release and discussion today will include forward-looking statements based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors described in cautionary statements and risk factors in Symbotic's financial release and regulatory filings with the SEC, by which any forward-looking statements made during this call are qualified in their entirety.

In addition, during this call, we will discuss certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, which the SEC refers to as non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures assist management in planning, forecasting, and evaluating our business and financial performance, including allocating resources. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.