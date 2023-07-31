Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Cohen - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Rubin - Chief Financial Officer

Joe Kupka - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg

Steven Bavaria - Inside the Income Factory

Matthew Howlett - B. Riley

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corporation First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn you over to our host, Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Oxford Lane Capital. Please go ahead, Jonathan.

Jonathan Cohen

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp first fiscal quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our CFO and Joe Kupka, our Managing Director.

Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?

Bruce Rubin

Sure, Jonathan.

Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning.

Please note that this call is the property of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited.

At this point, please direct your attention to customary disclosure in this morning's press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. We ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.