Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bancolombia: Well Managed, Solidly Profitable And Historically Undervalued

Jul. 31, 2023 12:36 PM ETBancolombia S.A. (CIB)
Ohio Capital Ideas profile picture
Ohio Capital Ideas
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Bancolombia is an exceptionally well managed bank with a share of more than 25% of deposits and loans in Colombia.
  • Colombian equities are historically undervalued, with a price to cyclically adjusted earnings ratio (CAPE) of less than 7x.
  • Bancolombia's stock is trading at just 5x earnings, half of its historical average of 10x.

Colombian flag in the national park

Edafoto/iStock via Getty Images

Leading Colombian bank Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) has performed relatively strongly to start the year, with a total return of more than 16% in USD. That's been entirely the result of the strengthening in the Colombian peso this year of

This article was written by

Ohio Capital Ideas profile picture
Ohio Capital Ideas
1.8K Followers
"Two types of choices seem to me to have been crucial in tipping the outcomes towards success or failure: long-term planning and willingness to reconsider core values. On reflection we can also recognize the crucial role of these same two choices for the outcomes of our individual lives.”-Jared DiamondOhio Capital Ideas is a private investor, investment analyst, and writer from Ohio. My interest in investing was first sparked by watching the tech bubble of the late 1990s and the attitude of the time that successful investing was easy. Experience has shown that investing is far from easy. Since then, I have spent a significant amount of time growing my knowledge of successful investing, reading about other successful investors, and managing my own family’s investments. The process of writing, as well as respectfully debating points of view through comments and messages with others, is a great aid to the investment process.The name “Ohio Capital Ideas” comes from the book Capital Ideas by Peter Bernstein. For a period of time I wrote under the name “Capital Ideas”, but added the “Ohio” to distinguish between other commentators and newsletters using the generic term “Capital Ideas” and avoid any possibility of confusion.Ohio Capital Ideas is not a registered investment advisor, legal or tax advisor, or a broker / dealer. All opinions expressed are from personal research and intended to be educational. You should consider your own personal situation and seek tailored professional advice if needed before making any investing or financial decisions for yourself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.