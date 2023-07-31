Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Undervalued With A Rosy Outlook After Q2 (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 31, 2023 12:55 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL4 Comments
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Since my last update, Google has generated 13-14% alpha over the S&P500. Q2 FY23's results make me even more confident of continued outperformance.
  • The Google Search's resiliency thesis is playing out as it is leading the advertising recovery.
  • Margin expansion in Google Cloud is also playing out as it has posted genuine margin improvement, even after removing the benefits of lower depreciation recognition. Further margin levers exist.
  • I am optimistic on RuthPorat's appointment into the Chief Investment Officer position as it can reduce the bleeding in Other Bets' profitability.
  • Valuations are attractive as the company trades at a 13.6% discount to the longer-term 1-yr fwd PEs.

Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 - Day 1

CFO Ruth Porat

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis review

My bullish view on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has performed quite well, with an alpha of +13.53% over the S&P 500 (SPX) as the company has generated +23.48% against the S&P500's +9.95%. In

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.81K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisGeneralist approach; investing in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for timing the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks in some market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. The best way to track Hunting Alpha's portfolio holdings and performance is to follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEEACTWIN) and Substack (https://seeactwin.substack.com), where more frequent updates are broadcast to the world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (838)
Very good overview and new insights ! Thank You very much !! All the best and happy investing 😎
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 1:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (883)
@Franz-Joachim Kauffels Thanks very much for reading. Happy investing!
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (354)
Only problem with Alphabet is that they are facing 3 lawsuits with US government and 1 with EU all of which will no doubt lower their dominance and profitability.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 1:10 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (883)
@dondougie Any quantification on the potential impacts or regulatory changes?

I'll keep an eye out for developments. Thanks for flagging.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.