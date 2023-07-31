Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Market Share Decline In AI Seems Certain

Jul. 31, 2023 12:56 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AAPL, AMD, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, RXRX, GOOGL1 Comment
Summary

  • The bulls and bears are divided over the future trajectory for Nvidia Corporation stock after the massive jump in 2023.
  • The estimated total addressable market size in AI varies according to analysts, but we can say with a very high degree of certainty that Nvidia should be losing market share and margin.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Google, Meta Platforms, and other big competitors are looking to ramp up their AI chip efforts.
  • Even though Nvidia could deliver strong revenue growth due to AI chip sales, a decline in market share and margins might lead to new questions about its long-term moat.
  • Investors might not get good returns in a trillion-dollar company that is steadily losing market share.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is running hot or too hot, according to some analysts. The estimates about the future growth potential within the artificial intelligence ("AI") industry vary a lot. At this early stage, it is quite difficult to put a number

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Moorejam
Today, 1:21 PM
No doubt Nvidia will lose market share as the AI market grows! And NVDA is EXPENSIVE compared to competitors. Lots of open questions and 2030 is at least 2-3 generations away.

But talking to friends of mine who do AI research and application development:
1) NVDA has had an 18-24 month lead on competition for last few years and others have not closed the gap.
2) For general purpose model development, CUDA allows for faster development and creates an ecosystem lock-in where switching costs are high
3) For SPECIFIC applications, others, notably Google Tensor, are better. But tend to be niche areas that are not hugely scalable or generalizable.

Hard to see NVDA continuing to grow like it has and some other horse will be the next superstar, but I'd be wary of to having some position in NVDA and outright shorting it would be courting disaster.
