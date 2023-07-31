Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford E Is Asleep At The Wheel

Jul. 31, 2023 Ford Motor Company (F)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Ford's prospects remain mixed, thanks to the bloated inventory levels, Ford E's widening losses, and the stock's underperformance in a bull run market.
  • With its 600K production target extended to 2024, it appears that EV adoption is plateauing, worsened by the higher borrowing costs and Fed's sustained hike thus far.
  • While F's valuation remains stable here with most of the pessimism already priced in, we may see the stock further decline to its historical support levels of $11.
  • Investors may continue dollar cost averaging there for an improved margin of safety.
  • One word of caution though, the F stock is not suitable for the impatient, with the legacy automaker unlikely to achieve TSLA's economy of production scale over the next few years.
The Ford Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Though Only For The Patient

We previously covered Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in June 2023, discussing its long-term tailwinds, thanks to the opening of Tesla's (TSLA) superchargers.

Given the former's diversified strategy across the highly

Juxtaposed Ideas
Analyst's background: Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore; Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

pftthree
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (857)
I would love to see it make it down to $11. I’d find a way to get more. I just don’t think it will happen because your inflation and charging facts are well aged.
