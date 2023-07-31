Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

The Ford Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Though Only For The Patient

We previously covered Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in June 2023, discussing its long-term tailwinds, thanks to the opening of Tesla's (TSLA) superchargers.

Given the former's diversified strategy across the highly profitable ICE segments, sedan/ truck/ commercial EVs, and Blue Cruise SaaS, we might see its top and bottom lines recover from these depressed levels as more embrace its offerings.

For now, F has recorded double beat FQ2'23 performance, with automotive revenues of $42.43B (+8.5% QoQ/ +11.9% YoY) and adj EPS of 0.72 (+14.2% QoQ/ +5.8% YoY).

This is on top of the raised FY2023 adj EBIT guidance to $11.5B (+18.6% YoY) and adj Free Cash Flow generation of $6.75B at the midpoint (-25.8% YoY), suggesting the safety of its dividends at an annualized sum of $2.4B by the latest quarter, barring the special dividend of approximately $2.5B in FQ1'23.

Therefore, while F's Model e EBIT FY2023 guidance of -$4.5B (-114.2% YoY) may not be easy to swallow, we suppose this pain is temporary, since the world is transitioning to EVs, whether the consumers like it or not.

We believe the impacted EBIT is mostly attributed to widening losses on each EVs sold, with market analysts estimating "an average of -$58.33K in losses per EV sold" by FQ1'23. This cadence is worsened by the shifting EV paradigm as similarly highlighted by Jim Farley, the CEO of F, in the recent earnings call:

EV price premiums over internal combustion vehicles fell more than $3,000 in the second quarter and nearly $5,000 in first half. (Seeking Alpha)

This is on top of the ongoing price war and underload from reduced consumer demand, despite the tripled Mach E and Lightning production capacity, naturally impacting the Model e segment's gross margins.

F's mixed prospects are further demonstrated by the piling inventory of $17.7B (+9.1% QoQ/ +27.3% YoY) in the latest quarter, compared to FY2019 levels of $10.78B. TSLA and General Motors (GM) have similarly reported bloated inventory values of $14.35B (inline QoQ/ +77.1% YoY) and $17.91B (inline QoQ/ +6.2% YoY) by the latest quarter, respectively.

Data from Business Insider also suggests slower dealer turn rates of 64% for the Mustang Mach-E in Q2'23, compared to 95% in Q2'22. The same is observed with the F-150 Lightning of 62% in Q2'23, compared to 85% in Q2'22, with dealers opting to temporarily deny EV allocations due to the oversupply.

Therefore, it makes sense that the F management has decided to push back its previously ambitious goal of 600K in EV production run rate to 2024 instead, due to the deceleration in demand and uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

For now, we are encouraged that the same demand destruction has not been observed in the Ford Blue and Ford Pro segments, attributed to the management's optimistic FY2023 EBIT guidance of $8B (+17.6% YoY) and $8B (+150% YoY), respectively.

Therefore, while we still believe that the expansion of TSLA's supercharging infrastructure will continue to accelerate over the next few years, building up consumers' range confidence, it may be more prudent to project a near term plateau in EV adoption, thanks to the pulled forward growth in 2021 and 2022.

Naturally, the higher borrowing costs are not helping as well, with the average interest rate for auto loans on new cars at 7.14% by June 2023 (+0.27 points MoM/ +2.32 YoY), compared to 2019 averages of 4.63%. This naturally triggers more headwind to Ford e's sales and deliveries.

So, Is F Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

F 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, F is still trading at NTM P/E of 8.04x, compared to its 1Y mean of 7.33x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 7.11x, suggesting its well supported valuations with the pessimism already priced in.

It appears that market analysts still applaud the management's choice to be transparent about its EV struggles, attributed to the former's expanded P/E valuation compared to its legacy peer, GM at 5.39x and automotive median at 3.89x.

Then again, based on this valuation and the market analysts' FY2025 adj EPS projection of $1.92, it seems that F's upside has been somewhat pulled forward to our long-term price target of $15.43.

F 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

With F currently on a downtrend and similarly retesting its previous support level of $13s, there may be more volatility in the near term. Therefore, while we continue to rate the stock as a Buy, there is no specific buy in price recommendation, since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost averages.

Otherwise, bottom fishing investors may want to wait for another retracement to its H2'22 and H1'23 support levels of $11 for an improved margin of safety.

However, we also want to offer a word of caution to prospective investors, since F has underperformed the wider stock market over the past seven months, despite the supposed bull run. This is on top of the intensifying EV competition, with TSLA opting to cannibalize profit margins in favor of market share growth.

With the Fed still raising interest rates in the July FOMC meeting, the elevated interest rate environment and immature EV supply chain remain great headwinds to F's ramp up in the intermediate term.

Therefore, anyone whom chooses to dollar cost average or initiate a position here must also be very patient, since the EV market remains nascent and consumer adoption has been slower than expected, with F unlikely to achieve TSLA's economy of production scale over the next few years.