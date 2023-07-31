Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple's Q3 Earnings Preview: YoY Decline Is Expected

Jul. 31, 2023 1:17 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.72K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is expected to report a slight decline in EPS and revenue for Q3, leading to concerns about overvaluation.
  • EPS estimates have been steadily declining, with 16 out of 26 revisions being downward.
  • Apple's forward multiple and PEG ratio indicate overvaluation compared to other tech giants.
  • iPhone 15 rumors are swirling and I am looking forward to hearing from the company.
  • While stock may be overvalued here, I suggest having an exposure to Apple almost always.
Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to report results for its Q3 that ended July 1st, 2023, post-market on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Apple to report an EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $81.82 billion. Should Apple meet these numbers, that would represent a slight decline

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.72K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.